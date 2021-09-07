WATCH NOW: Mall owner's love of vintage treasures leads to new business

The three-floor antique mall opened its doors Aug. 27 in the Old Bank at 138 S. Main St. — the former location of Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics.

There's a little something for everyone in the mall, which currently has 43 vendors, with room for 53.

Though she's had booths, and still has one at Antiques on Main, Ruiz said she didn't picture herself co-owning an antique mall, however, she saw a need for another grove of vintage finds in the square.

"It seemed like the stores on the square were kind of dying down, dying out. I know some vendors were concerned," Ruiz said.

"I told him (Ruiz's dad) about it, and I said, 'We need to do something.' He said, 'All right. ... You've proved yourself, and you've been doing this a long time, having small booths.'"

She later added: "I'm Hispanic. I'm a female. I'm a business owner. And that's hard to accomplish. ... It's a predominately white-owned business. You don't really see a Hispanic owning an antique mall, and if there is another one in the United States, I'd like to know who they are. I really would."