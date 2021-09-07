WATCH NOW: Mall owner's love of vintage treasures leads to new business

CROWN POINT — Jen Ruiz has been around vintage treasures since her childhood.
As a 7-year-old girl in the 1970s, Ruiz recalled her mother flipping furniture to make extra money.
"My mom bought furniture off of somebody for like 50 bucks, and she cleaned it up and polished it and turned around and put it in the newspaper, Calumet Press. She put it in there and she sold it for $250," Ruiz said.
"I never forgot that. ... Ever since then, between my mom, my sister, myself, my dad, we always were into this, flipping."
Ten years ago, Ruiz started a small booth at the former three-floor Crown Point Antique Mall. She also began selling her wares, a mixture of household, antique and vintage items, at Antiques on Main.
Now, Ruiz has a mall of her own in The Hub Vintage Mall & Antiques, which is co-owned by Ruiz, her dad, Henry, and her husband, John Vasquez.
"I started out in a small glass cabinet, and in one weekend I almost sold out. So that led to another booth, and another booth, and then a huge room, to going to different malls, and now, this mall," Ruiz said.
"I paid my dues. I didn't just say one day, "Oh, I want to open a mall.'"
The three-floor antique mall opened its doors Aug. 27 in the Old Bank at 138 S. Main St. — the former location of Chemshaw 13 DonutZ & Comics.
There's a little something for everyone in the mall, which currently has 43 vendors, with room for 53.
Though she's had booths, and still has one at Antiques on Main, Ruiz said she didn't picture herself co-owning an antique mall, however, she saw a need for another grove of vintage finds in the square.
"It seemed like the stores on the square were kind of dying down, dying out. I know some vendors were concerned," Ruiz said.
"I told him (Ruiz's dad) about it, and I said, 'We need to do something.' He said, 'All right. ... You've proved yourself, and you've been doing this a long time, having small booths.'"
She later added: "I'm Hispanic. I'm a female. I'm a business owner. And that's hard to accomplish. ... It's a predominately white-owned business. You don't really see a Hispanic owning an antique mall, and if there is another one in the United States, I'd like to know who they are. I really would."
Vinyl records, movies and CDs occupy the old bank vault, while finds such as antique housewares and even live plants, can be found throughout the second and third floors of the mall, which has wide aisles and air conditioning.
The first floor of the mall pays homage to Chemshaw, and primarily consists of comic books and toys. But vintage clothing can be found in the ground level, too.
Vince Uribe, 19, of Hebron, sells '90s and "before era," clothes, "anything that I find cool, basically."
"I try to keep it, most of the stuff, under market value. Just try to keep it cheap," he said. "Usually this stuff goes pretty well at events, but this is my first time doing an antique mall, and just going test things out, see how they go. But I'm excited."
Ben Gunkel, who also is a vendor at Antiques on Main, On The Square Antique Emporium, Crown Antique Mall and an upcoming mall in Highland, said it's great to see another antique mall in downtown Crown Point.
There are plans to add a cafe with seating to the mall, which Ruiz said will be made to look like a 1950s diner, hot dog stand. She hopes to have the cafe, along with some outdoor seating, in place by the end of September or early October.
The Hub is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.