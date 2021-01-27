WATCH NOW: Man falls through shelf ice on Lake Michigan; officials warn of hidden dangers

CHICAGO — Officials are warning about the dangers of walking along Lake Michigan's snowy shoreline, after a man fell through an ice shelf on Tuesday.

Johnny Jacobsen, of Chicago, was walking along the shore of Loyola Beach in Chicago with his wife when he suddenly plummeted through the ice and into the water, a video shows. The lower half of his body appeared to disappear beneath the icy surface and his wife ran closer as he shifted to try and get out.

He was able to quickly pull himself out and get off the ice unharmed.

"I definitely think there should be some warnings or something,” Jacobsen said. “I had no idea these existed. I thought I was walking on sand."

Dave Benjamin, executive director of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, said luckily Jacobsen had fallen into relatively shallow water but "it could have been much worse."

Benjamin said shelf ice that forms along the shoreline is a hidden danger that has cost lives.

