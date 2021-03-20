WATCH NOW: Mass COVID vaccination clinic hailed as 'source of hope' by local, state leaders

“We answer the bell today,” Mrvan noted, as efforts such as the clinic “provide vaccination and hope.”

Mrvan called the weekend clinic a “worthy cause” and reason to celebrate, as the Region works toward a more vaccinated population, and "that we see light at the end of the tunnel coming through this crisis.”

Mrvan also cited State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, for his work with the National Hispanic Caucus on the virus.

Gary Health Commissioner Roland Walker brought his 93-year-old father, Tommy Walker, to the clinic. Following vaccinations for both men, Roland Walker said neither has sustained ill effects from the shot.

Roland Walker said the local clinic also addresses concerns over vaccine hesitancy and access. Vaccine hesitancy by minority groups, he said, is a “very reasonable thing,” considering such events as the Tuskegee experiment.

From 1932 to 1972, the U.S. Public Health Service conducted a study on the effects on uncontrolled syphilis on black men in Macon County, Alabama, of which Tuskegee was the county seat. The study became unethical in the 1940s, when penicillin became the recommended treatment for syphilis and researchers did not offer it to subjects.