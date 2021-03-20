WATCH NOW: Mass COVID vaccination clinic hailed as 'source of hope' by local, state leaders

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — Educational and political leaders praised the two-day COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Calumet New Tech High School as an example of educational, medical and governmental agencies coming together for the common good.
The clinic Saturday and Sunday was also cited for serving the most vulnerable populations while addressing vaccine hesitancy.
Local, state and federal officials cited the need for similar programs and continued education and vigilance regarding the coronavirus.
State Senator Eddie Melton, D-Gary, encouraged the public to “trust science and be a part of wearing a mask and social distancing” and “not just relying on the federal government.”
Current state legislation, Melton said, seeks to address the needs of individuals hit hardest during the pandemic.
Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said in a news conference the Calumet clinic is “most important,” as 24% of the population of Lake County is black, yet less than 13% of African Americans have been vaccinated.
“It’s only through community leadership that we’re able to do this,” Box said of the vaccine clinic.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-1st, cited the “energy in the room,” hoping that spirit can transform the rest of the state and nation.
“We answer the bell today,” Mrvan noted, as efforts such as the clinic “provide vaccination and hope.”
Mrvan called the weekend clinic a “worthy cause” and reason to celebrate, as the Region works toward a more vaccinated population, and "that we see light at the end of the tunnel coming through this crisis.”
Mrvan also cited State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, for his work with the National Hispanic Caucus on the virus.
Gary Health Commissioner Roland Walker brought his 93-year-old father, Tommy Walker, to the clinic. Following vaccinations for both men, Roland Walker said neither has sustained ill effects from the shot.
Roland Walker said the local clinic also addresses concerns over vaccine hesitancy and access. Vaccine hesitancy by minority groups, he said, is a “very reasonable thing,” considering such events as the Tuskegee experiment.
From 1932 to 1972, the U.S. Public Health Service conducted a study on the effects on uncontrolled syphilis on black men in Macon County, Alabama, of which Tuskegee was the county seat. The study became unethical in the 1940s, when penicillin became the recommended treatment for syphilis and researchers did not offer it to subjects.
“Having it here is doing a lot of good,” Roland Walker said, especially having them before mutations of the virus develop. He also pushed for more education on the coronavirus.
“Learn as much as you can,” Walker said. “We have to make sure we do everything we can to get to a new normal that everyone will be happy with.”
“We’re not taking anything for granted,” said Lake Ridge Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley. “We also have to represent children. If they see we’re not wearing masks, they won’t wear one.”
Calumet students and Indiana National Guard personnel served as volunteers throughout the clinic, directing the public to vaccine areas.
“I wanted this to happen,” Johnson-Shirley said of the clinic. “Once I contacted Dr. Box and got approval, the wheels were in motion.”
A relatively small school district with 1,600 students, Lake Ridge has a diverse student population of 30% Caucasian, 30% black, 30% Hispanic, and others, the superintendent said. During the pandemic, students have rotated between in-person and virtual classes.
“We wanted to take care of the most vulnerable populations, but this is not a 'black or white thing,'" Johnson-Shirley stressed. “This is a world problem. What we’re doing today, we’re bringing everyone together.”
The superintendent added that the school system has stressed the seriousness of the coronavirus with students from preschool through high school seniors, using signs on the wall or videos on the subject.
The goal of the clinic was to vaccinate 1,050 people each day. Box concluded the press conference by noting through these efforts 2,100 Hoosiers will be treated and become safer.
The state health department also announced increased opportunity for vaccinations for older residents. Starting Monday, Hoosiers ages 40 and older will be eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. This expanded eligibility to include those ages 40 to 44 will make the vaccine available to more than 400,000 additional Hoosiers, state officials said.
According to ISDH, additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available. Vaccine appointments for this newly eligible population will extend over the next several weeks to align with expected vaccine deliveries to the state. Individuals seeking an earlier appointment are encouraged to look at openings in surrounding counties.
Among those at Calumet was Dr. Deborah McCullough, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Merrillville. She noted, “This is a focal point for everyone, seeing the young students working and enjoying what they’re doing, then seeing their parents and cousins come.”
“This has been an inspiration and it’s exciting,” McCullough continued. “So many people have invested themselves in supporting this work.”