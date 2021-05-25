WATCH NOW: Mayor, police, volunteers share details of finding boy's body in Little Cal

Police, firefighters and hundreds of volunteers flocked to a murky stretch of the Little Calumet River after Kyrin Carter, a nonverbal autistic boy in town from Kansas City, slipped away barefoot from his family May 15 at the Best Western in Hammond.
For 10 days, authorities and concerned community members looked for the 12-year-old. Police searched by helicopter and on horseback, with dogs and dive teams, and by boat and submarine. Volunteers attempted to lure out Kyrin by floating balloons and surrounding the area around the hotel with stuffed animals.
Engineers had to dam off the Little Calumet River for the first time to the water level enough to where a volunteer kayaker who had already passed over the same spot several times found Kyrin's body Monday night. Police dive teams then pulled out a body that was identified as that of Kyrin's.
"It's a tragic ending to the story," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said during a news conference Tuesday at the Hammond Police Department. "It's a horrible tragedy for the family. We want to extend our condolences to the family. ... I'm glad that we can provide closure for the family. But it's very sad, and we're all very affected. There were hundreds of people who participated."
The city feared that by damming off the river by the Hart Ditch in Highland it would lower the water low enough to where Kyrin's body would be exposed for all to see. City officials worried people would snap pictures and post them on social media.
But time was stretching on, and alternatives were running out.
McDermott just wanted to make sure the family heard from the city first.
"I didn't want the family to hear it from anyone other than us," McDermott said. "That's why when we saw the body last night, I was the one who broke the news to Mr. Carter. We didn't know at that point if it was Kyrin or not. ... It was the hardest thing I ever had to tell anybody. It was one of the hardest things I've had to do in my life. ... When I told them we found a body in the water, the family took it very hard."
Police and volunteers focused their search on the Little Calumet River because the family told them Kyrin slipped out earlier and ran straight for the water a day earlier before his grandmother stopped him. Security camera footage from a nearby business showed him sprinting straight toward the river again after he was last seen at 12:30 p.m. May 15. A surveillance camera recorded him going straight down the bank by the water's edge before he was out of the frame.
"The second time Kyrin ran for the water he was not caught," McDermott said. "It was a sprint basically. It seemed like a very fast pace going straight toward the river. The first time he was caught, the second time he was not caught."
A K-9 led police to the spot where Kyrin is believed to have entered the water.
"This area of the Little Calumet River is extremely cold and incredibly murky," McDermott said. "You can barely see your hand in front of your face. It's extremely slippery. If any of us walked in there you would slip in the water, and it's a steep drop-off."
Dive teams searched there, but visibility was poor. McDermott, who had been a Navy diver, feared Kyrin might have sunken to the riverbed, where he would have been hard to find.
"It's like being in a pitch-black room underwater," he said. "It's like 27 feet deep in that part. It's not even like searching a dark room. It's like searching every inch from the floor to the ceiling or a dark room because you can float."
Police couldn't rule out the possibilities that Kyrin had been abducted or walked along the river to a neighboring community like Gary, Highland or Munster, McDermott said. But security footage from the businesses along 179th Street didn't show him walking any farther or reveal any suspicious people or vehicles in the area.
"Although Kyrin could have gone anywhere, police had every reason to believe Kyrin went into the water, and that's where the majority of the search was concentrated for the majority of the investigation," McDermott said. "It was theoretical he could have walked along the levee bank and could have walked a mile away."
Multiple Indiana and Illinois police and fire departments and the FBI took part in the search. The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County provided support. The Red Cross supplied searchers with food and drinks. And the Lake County coroner's office stood ready on standby several times.
Emergency services personnel from across the Region donated countless hours to the search, Hammond Chief of Police William Short said.
"Today's outcome is not the one we hoped for, but it's the one we feared," Short said at Tuesday's news conference. "This has been a very trying case for the volunteers and for law enforcement officials searching every day but most importantly for the family of Kyrin Carter."
Dropping the water level
After nearly a week of searching, the Little Calumet River Basin Authority Commissioner Dan Repay and Hammond City Engineer Dean Button proposed Friday putting in a dam to stop the flow of the river about a mile and a half east by Hart Ditch in Highland, where the river splits and flows west into Illinois and east into Gary and Burns Harbor out toward Lake Michigan.
Contractor Hasse Construction placed steel sheet pilings and steel plates into the river by the bridge over Indianapolis Boulevard and fixed them in place by using an excavator to dump clay behind them.
"We thought that was the best location to isolate the flow of the river and allow the water to continue to flow to Illinois," Button said. "The width of the channel there is probably only about 40 feet wide."
Diverting all the water to the west also made the water clearer and easier to see through.
"It acts like a big bathtub," Button said. "Instead of constantly feeding water and sediment into the channel, it stops the flow and allows the particulate to settle, giving the top surface more clarity."
It had been dry enough recently so engineers were confident they could temporarily block the river without any risk of flooding jumping the levee and causing property damage.
Though the process took longer than expected, the makeshift dam dropped the water level by 5 feet over the next three days.
"Something like this has never been attempted," McDermott said. "It did work. It helped us greatly locate (Kyrin)."
By Monday, the water level had dropped rapidly. The river bed was even exposed along some stretches of the Little Cal that completely dried up, such as along Homestead Park in Highland.
Outdoorsman Eric Smith ultimately located Kyrin's body about 100 yards offshore just west of the Best Western at about 8:15 p.m. Monday — just a day before the FBI was going to bring a dive team out.
"Eric's story represents what so many people have done since last Saturday," Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said at Tuesday's news conference. "Everyone in the community has come out. People have come from so far away, from downstate but mostly from the Region. People came together. I've heard so many stories of people giving their time every day."
Searchers had to deal with many distractions, including false reports of sightings and several psychics who proffered unsolicited guidance.
Hammond estimates it spent at least $100,000 on the search, such as on overtime for police officers.
"We were doing everything we could," McDermott said. "There was no way we were going to let that body go unfound. There was no way. We never thought for a second about stopping the search. We knew we needed to find it. And we did. But it's unfortunate it was a tragedy."