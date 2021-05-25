WATCH NOW: Mayor, police, volunteers share details of finding boy's body in Little Cal

But time was stretching on, and alternatives were running out.

McDermott just wanted to make sure the family heard from the city first.

"I didn't want the family to hear it from anyone other than us," McDermott said. "That's why when we saw the body last night, I was the one who broke the news to Mr. Carter. We didn't know at that point if it was Kyrin or not. ... It was the hardest thing I ever had to tell anybody. It was one of the hardest things I've had to do in my life. ... When I told them we found a body in the water, the family took it very hard."

Police and volunteers focused their search on the Little Calumet River because the family told them Kyrin slipped out earlier and ran straight for the water a day earlier before his grandmother stopped him. Security camera footage from a nearby business showed him sprinting straight toward the river again after he was last seen at 12:30 p.m. May 15. A surveillance camera recorded him going straight down the bank by the water's edge before he was out of the frame.

"The second time Kyrin ran for the water he was not caught," McDermott said. "It was a sprint basically. It seemed like a very fast pace going straight toward the river. The first time he was caught, the second time he was not caught."