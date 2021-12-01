WATCH NOW: Meals on Wheels tree-lighting ceremony shows generosity of community as needs rise

The organization's goal is to raise $100,000, allowing it to deliver 58,000 meals to seniors. Hurst said with a 40% rise in food costs and more seniors to serve, every penny and person counts.

"When the pandemic started, we were delivering 900 meals a day and now we are delivering 2,000 meals a day, which really shows the need," Rachel Hurst said. "It's a big jump. And it's not just delivering meals, it's the reassurance that someone will check on you and see how you're doing."

The organization delivers to seniors in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. With each delivery, staff and volunteers visit with individuals in their homes and do a wellness check.

A total of 9 million meals have been delivered to seniors in the Region since 1977 with the support of 700 volunteers and donor funding.

In the midst of the isolation brought on from the pandemic, a phone pen pals program was also created, matching volunteers with seniors for weekly phone calls.

"Some people we serve might not speak to anyone all day, so having that phone call is a huge blessing," Rachel Hurst said.

Volunteer Michele Hurst has four seniors she talks to every week.