WATCH NOW: Meals on Wheels tree-lighting ceremony shows generosity of community as needs rise

MERRILLVILLE — As the Christmas trees suddenly twinkled to life, organizers said each lighted star represents a gift from a supporter, serving as a symbol of those who bolster Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana's mission to feed senior citizens.
The Lighting Ceremony for the Trees of Hope on Tuesday gathered supporters, volunteers and sponsors of Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana to see the fruits of the community's generosity.
"It's an exciting night for us," said Sandra Noe, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana executive director. "We've done this for about 10 years now to create awareness for our seniors. In the winter months it gets lonelier and they can't get out of their homes or get groceries. Who is going to be there for them and make sure they have what they need? We really light up their lives with our volunteers who knock on their doors and come into their homes every day."
Six trees were lit at the organization's headquarters at 8446 Virginia St. in Merrillville. Each time a donation amount is given, a new bulb is added to the trees.
"Over time the trees get brighter and brighter," "said Rachel Hurst, director of development. "It's my favorite part. As it gets dark early, I put some bulbs in my pocket and go out and put them in. It looks so pretty."
The annual Light the Night for Senior Hunger campaign is the vital to keeping Meals on Wheels persevering with needed end-of-the-year donations.
The organization's goal is to raise $100,000, allowing it to deliver 58,000 meals to seniors. Hurst said with a 40% rise in food costs and more seniors to serve, every penny and person counts.
"When the pandemic started, we were delivering 900 meals a day and now we are delivering 2,000 meals a day, which really shows the need," Rachel Hurst said. "It's a big jump. And it's not just delivering meals, it's the reassurance that someone will check on you and see how you're doing."
The organization delivers to seniors in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties. With each delivery, staff and volunteers visit with individuals in their homes and do a wellness check.
A total of 9 million meals have been delivered to seniors in the Region since 1977 with the support of 700 volunteers and donor funding.
In the midst of the isolation brought on from the pandemic, a phone pen pals program was also created, matching volunteers with seniors for weekly phone calls.
"Some people we serve might not speak to anyone all day, so having that phone call is a huge blessing," Rachel Hurst said.
Volunteer Michele Hurst has four seniors she talks to every week.
"When the pandemic hit, we couldn't go in the door and had to have masks on and we couldn't touch them," Michele Hurst said. "So we started doing phone pen pals. At first I was wondering what am I going to talk to them about, since they were complete strangers, but now I have four pen pals I talk to. I made a really close friend with a 97-year-old woman from Gary and now she is like family. She even carries a photo of me."
Charlie Misovye, volunteer manager, said the program has been a huge success. He said Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteers for delivery route drivers, van route drivers, kitchen help and office assistance.
To donate, volunteer, sign up a senior for meals or learn more, individuals can visit mownwi.org or call 219-756-3663.