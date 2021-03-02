WATCH NOW: Merrillville opens highly anticipated community center

MERRILLVILLE — They were wearing face coverings, but town officials didn’t mask their emotions as Merrillville’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center opened its doors Monday.
“This is one of the biggest days in the history of the town,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. Merrillville is “going to be 50 years old at the end of the year, and to have a facility like this is monumental.”
Groundbreaking took place at the end of 2019 for the $24 million project, and construction stayed on schedule even during a pandemic.
“So many people contributed in so many ways to make it a reality,” Council President Rick Bella said of the facility at 6600 Broadway. “But to finally see it and get it open to the residents of town, it’s just very exciting. I hope everyone enjoys it.”
Councilman Richard Hardaway said opening the 94,000-square-foot community center has been “a long time coming.” He’s had a goal of establishing the facility for more than 15 years.
Although Merrillville leaders were excited to walk though the community center Monday, they said they didn’t pursue the initiative for themselves.
“This is not for the elected officials,” Hardaway said. “It’s for the 35,000 people” who live in Merrillville.
Parks Director Jan Orlich said many visited the facility to check out its amenities, which include three basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a rock/boulder climbing wall, a fitness area and an elevated track.
“The walking track is free for everyone, it doesn’t matter if you’re a resident or not,” Orlich said.
Outside of the center is an athletic field for team sports. The facility also features multi-function event space for weddings, conferences, meetings and other occasions.
The community center has a mission of "promoting active living and healthy lifestyles from youth to seniors." A variety of programming is available there, including dance, walking clubs, nutrition classes, team sports and after-school activities.
“We’re highly excited to bring the number one entertainment center to Merrillville,” Orlich said.
Deenoel Clayton-Leon said she lives up the street from the community center, and she’s happy to be near the facility.
“I think it’s nice,” she said after walking through the building. “I think it’s good we have something opened up during this time of the pandemic to get some of this stress out.”
Clayton-Leon said her daughter, Deenorah, is eager to try out different areas of the center, and she plans to sign her family up for programming there.
Clayton-Leon said her children are home-schooled, and they used Monday’s opening as a field trip.
“These kids, I know they’re tired of being stuck in the house,” she said.
Although the facility opened Monday, there is more expected for the area.
Epic United Volleyball Club has proposed constructing a 60,000-square-foot building adjacent to the community center. The Epic facility is expected to offer athletic instruction and sports tournaments.
There also have been conversations about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana occupying space in the Epic building for its youth programming.
“Once we get the Boys & Girls Clubs on this property, we’re going to have an entire campus of multipurpose” activities, Pettit said.
Bella said Monday’s event was a soft opening for the community center because of COVID-19, and he expects to have a larger celebration in April or May.
“Then we can really plan something spectacular,” he said.
Visit merrillvilleparks.com for information about the Dean and Barbara White Community Center and its offerings.