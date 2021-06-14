WATCH NOW: Merrillville woman aims to open center in Gary to create 'safe haven' for youth

GARY — Amid pieces of drywall and broken glass lies Aaliyah Stewart's hope for a better future.
The 20-year-old Merrillville resident recently purchased a building in the city of Gary's Glen Park section at 3812 Broadway and is set to transform it into the I AM THEM Hope Youth Center by this fall.
The future center gleans its name from the I AM THEM movement, which Stewart started while working on her nonprofit, The ASW Foundation.
The center is a dream realized for Stewart, who began advocating to stop senseless gun violence at the age of 14 after she lost her two brothers and a cousin to gun violence.
"To see what I first bought it as, and it had everything in here, to now looking at it. It's like, 'We're closer,'" Stewart said. "We're almost there to being able to renovate the entire place. It's exciting for me."
Stewart received the keys to the building May 22, and since, she has received help from the community to transform the building.
Dry wall has come down, old items have been removed, and in it's place is Stewart's vision: a safe haven for Gary youth.
Once complete, Stewart plans to have four classrooms, a kitchen, bathrooms and a reception area on the main floor and a dance and music studio, trauma center for counseling services and a conference room downstairs.
Stewart noted JMD Construction is tackling the project, which she said the company estimates will take four months.
The 20-year-old previously set her sights on a building along Virginia Street, but she walked away from the location, she told The Times.
Opening a youth center has been a labor of love for Stewart over the past three years, which was made a reality through her nonprofit, her family and most importantly, she noted, the community.
"Through the community sharing my story and donating and following and getting corporate businesses to recognize my story — it took a community to do this," she said with a laugh. "Let's say the community would get me in the door, and then I'll have to just kick the rest of the door down."
And kick down doors she has.
Stewart was recently one of five change makers recognized by ABC’s Robin Roberts, who launched a new program this winter celebrating “thrivers” across the country. She also has appeared on "Good Morning America."
Her faith in God pushes her to keeping kicking down doors, she told The Times.
"I know at the end of the day, God still has something purposeful planned," Stewart said. "I have my days where I cry. I have days where we have events, and everyone's so excited. ... And I feel like the lowest person on earth. Not because of depression or anything, but the reality of my brothers aren't here, but everyone else is."
A 'milestone' year
The same year she is set to open the youth center is the same year Stewart is set to turn 21: a milestone for both Stewart and her mom.
"My 21st birthday this year, it'll be super exciting for me, but a bigger milestone for my mom because this is the first time she had a kid reach an age over 20," she said.
Stewart’s brothers died before they reached 21, she noted. Her brother Anthony S. White Jr. died at 16 when Stewart was 7. When she was 14, her brother James Anderson, 20, died.
Stewart closed on the youth center building May 17 — White's birthday. She hopes to open the center Oct. 5, which is Anderson's birthday.
"Some days, I just want to go to the cemetery and roll around on the ground and scream and cry for hours," Stewart said. "But I don't question God's plan. I'm so happy that God was able to do what he did for me to help other people."
Of what her older brothers would say of the upcoming youth center, she was certain White would affirm she has built their family's legacy on, "We all we got," a phrase her mom used when growing up.
"My mom would always raise us to say, 'We all we got.' So no matter what else, we all we got. All we got is us," she said.
Anderson, she said, would tell her he loves everything she is doing, and the young entrepreneur Stewart is becoming.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince told The Times, "there definitely is an opportunity for synergies there," between Stewart and the city.
"She's targeting youth from a prevention perspective, and that's the very essence of THRIVE! (Gary)," Prince said.
Earlier this year, the city launched a "spin off" of its Gary for Life program targeted at youth called THRIVE Gary!.
Prince noted Gary for Life, formed in mid-2014 to address gun violence and gang reduction, is still in existence, but THRIVE! focuses more on youth prevention.
"I see the two complementing each other, and to that extent, the youth that we interact with, it gives us at least another pathway that we can direct them to once she's completed," Prince said.