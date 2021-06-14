WATCH NOW: Merrillville woman aims to open center in Gary to create 'safe haven' for youth

Her faith in God pushes her to keeping kicking down doors, she told The Times.

"I know at the end of the day, God still has something purposeful planned," Stewart said. "I have my days where I cry. I have days where we have events, and everyone's so excited. ... And I feel like the lowest person on earth. Not because of depression or anything, but the reality of my brothers aren't here, but everyone else is."

A 'milestone' year

The same year she is set to open the youth center is the same year Stewart is set to turn 21: a milestone for both Stewart and her mom.

"My 21st birthday this year, it'll be super exciting for me, but a bigger milestone for my mom because this is the first time she had a kid reach an age over 20," she said.

Stewart’s brothers died before they reached 21, she noted. Her brother Anthony S. White Jr. died at 16 when Stewart was 7. When she was 14, her brother James Anderson, 20, died.

Stewart closed on the youth center building May 17 — White's birthday. She hopes to open the center Oct. 5, which is Anderson's birthday.