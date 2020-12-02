WATCH NOW: Missing man found by police K-9 in Steger woods

STEGER — A 29-year-old man reported missing from Willow Springs was found, thanks to help from a Cook County Sheriff's Office K-9 and her handler, police said.
The 7-year-old bloodhound, "Lula Belle," and handler, Officer Anna Wilk, were called to assist in a search about 4 p.m. Saturday after the man's vehicle was found in the 22500 block of Cottage Grove Avenue, the sheriff's office said.
Police found the man within about 20 minutes of arriving on scene.
"Lula Belle was critical in locating the missing person," the sheriff's office said in a written statement.
Video provided by the sheriff's office shows Wilk and Lula Belle making contact with the man in a dark wooded area about 4:50 p.m. Saturday.
Upon finding the man, Wilk instructs him to put his hands on his hand and asks if he is okay.
"My dog came to find you," Wilk tells him before asking him if he is armed.
Meanwhile, other officers approach and speak with the man, while Wilk takes Lula Belle aside and calms her down.
Officers then clear the man and place him in handcuffs, and Wilk tells him Lula will perform a sniff search on him.
"She knows it's you. She's friendly. I just want her to finish what she started," Wilk says.
The man tells police he doesn't have anything on him, and officers reassure him he is okay.
"She was looking for you. She found you," Wilk said. "Her reward is you," Wilk tells him.
Lula then completes the search an immediately goes in for a friendly hug with the man.
The video ends with Walk playfully telling Lula Bell what a "good girl" she is.
The man was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation after being found, police said.
