WATCH NOW: Mother of four who was carjacked is surprised with new car, thanks to Gary pastor

"He kept telling me to trust in God, and I trust God, I been trusting in him," Kendrick said.

“My No. 1 concern was her life. Once I found out she walked away without a scratch, God began to tug away at my heart,” Boone said. “We’re a close church family. When we go through something, we all feel it. I didn’t want to see her struggling like that, a hard-working mother who loves her four children.”

After learning her car was totaled, Boone immediately sprang into action and raised about $3,500 through church members, family and friends. His wife, Tereka Boone, said that they went car shopping last week while Boone’s brother and sister searched for cars online.

By Friday, they had found something.

Unwavering in her faith in God, Kendrick, as choir director, sang her heart out at church this past Sunday — not knowing what had been going on behind the scenes, Tereka Boone said.

Tereka said her husband preached a sermon Sunday about being in need of a blessing and praying for a blessing to come.

Upon the closing of the service, he asked the entire congregation, Kendrick included, to walk outside and to think about the blessings they are in need of, according to a live Facebook video posted online of the unveiling.