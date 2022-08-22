WATCH NOW: Motorcyclists ride to support Crown Point emergency management

CROWN POINT — Motorcycle engines were roaring once again Sunday at Bulldog Park for the eighth annual Hometown Heroes Charity Motorcycle Run.

More than 70 riders showed their support for those behind-the-scenes people who work to keep their community safe.

Crown Point Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 176 sponsored the run, with proceeds going to the city’s emergency management system.

FOP President Tom Widener said emergency management assists fire and police personnel with traffic control, storm watches, security details, and search-and-rescue operations.

“They help us a lot. They’re a godsend,” Widener said. “They free us up to do our police work.”

Starting and finishing from the downtown park, the 51-mile run went through Crown Point, Hebron, Lowell and Cedar Lake before returning. The benefit also featured a raffle, food vendors, silent auction, vendors and musical entertainment.

With participants gathering at the park, Rebecca Evans of Chesterton and Enchanted Rose Photography was shooting the event. She’s a regular at these events.

“It’s for the heroes of our towns, the police and military,” she said. “It’s our way of thanking them, of giving back.”

David Miller, a rider from Cedar Lake, noted, “We love these events. We come out every Saturday and Sunday, with sometimes multiple rides each day.”

He added, “We want to support these groups. If I’ve got it, they can have it.”

Several motorcycling groups participated, including Chopper Coppers, a group largely made up of law enforcement staff, family and friends. The group has two chapters, one in Crown Point and the other in Florida.

“We’re a first responder charity,” said Steve “Woody” Burton of Hobart, the local group’s president. “We try to help in any way we can.”

At a recent annual benefit, the group raised $16,000 for a trauma nurse.

Jeremy “Big Sexy” Hinrichsen of Merrillville, president of the Iron Pack Brotherhood, said his group raises funds for youth charities, including Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

“We do this to support our officers, for camaraderie, and for a common cause,” Hinrichsen said.

Crown Point’s FOP takes part in other charities, including Shop With A Cop, done in December in cooperation with the school system. Police helped 15 families and 21 children at the 2021 event.

Other charities were also represented at the ride. Fidelity National Title was promoting its Dog Days of Summer in support of local animal shelters and pet adoptions. Mission One Foundation, which supports first responders and veterans, assisted in escorting riders.

“We just came out to support them,” Mission One’s Johnny Boersma said.

Tony Papadopoulo, of Valparaiso, is preparing for the ninth annual motorcycle blessing at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville.

Papadopoulos said he participates in these rides “for one common goal, to create awareness of our hometown heroes, our fallen heroes. There’s a lot of people who respond to emergencies when nobody is looking, and they do this gladly.”