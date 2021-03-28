WATCH NOW: Munster officials look past rough year to a brighter future

MUNSTER — COVID-19 left town businesses gasping for breath last year.
But local leaders say the prospect of more vaccinations and declining infection rates should let this town’s strengths shine through the pandemic.
“In the long run, I’m bullish on where we are going,” Brad Hemingway, president of the Munster Chamber of Commerce, said recently. “Overall, there will be growth. More Illinois residents are moving here. We still have our anchor medical facilities. Our town’s schools are recognized as among the top in the region.”
And brightest of all, the South Shore Line’s $944.9 million West Lake Corridor is on track to begin in early fall, with serious planning at full steam for commercial growth around the Munster/Dyer Main Street and Munster Ridge Road commuter train stations.
Evidence of the town’s potential can be seen in the recent announcement that the Lansing Country Club, which extends into Munster, is about to become a $160 million hub for medically focused technology and commercial businesses.
Saxon Partners, developing the proposed 780,000 square feet of space in 16 buildings on a 59-acre campus, said it was attracted to the site by the town’s concentration of health care providers as well as nearby Interstate 80/94 and Interstate 90, and the future West Lake Corridor commuter railroad.
Karen M. Lauerman, president and CEO of Lake County Indiana Economic Alliance, said, “We have been working on the Lansing Country Club project since 2014. It went through three developers and last five years because of the proximity to the Indiana-Illinois border."
The right group is in place, Lauerman said, that syncs with the Munster concept of rretail, hospitality and non-industrial and works with the residents.
“Communities are taking advantage of their land space and converting it into an environment that companies associate with public transportation," Lauerman said. "Millennials can work, live and play in Indiana and still have all the amenities of Chicago."
Construction has begun on Maple Leaf Crossing, a wine bar, a School of Rock, a Hyatt Place hotel and a BuffaLouie's eatery on the former Munster Business Complex property.
Work also continues on new business and residential development adjacent to Centennial Park and the newly completed 45th Avenue/railroad underpass.
Hemingway cautioned, “It will be challenging in the short term. A number of mom-and-pop shops will continue to struggle."
He said the town remains a less restrictive environment for Illinois residents who have been attracted to local restaurants and recreational facilities.
Mark Heintz, Munster’s parks director, said the town’s outdoor recreational facilities all saw a surge in walkers, bikers and golfers. “Centennial Park had its best year every and that was after it was closed down for six weeks.”
He said recreational facilities in Munster, Hammond and Dyer all benefited from Indiana and Illinois residents who did staycations because of travel restrictions.
He said a number of Illinois facilities were closed or were less accessible because of restrictions on group numbers.
Hemingway said he expects more help for the town’s business community from entrepreneurial incubator program at Munster High School.
New Ventures Capstone introduces entrepreneurship and teaches business skills and tools critical for starting and succeeding in a new venture.
Jeff Hendrix, Munster schools superintendent, said about 70% of the district's students are back in the classroom.
He said that has been accomplished with students staying 6 feet apart, masks, desk dividers and eating lunch at their desks, or in the case of the high school, having students dining outdoors or spread out all over the gymnasiums and other large rooms.
“We are all looking for a less grinding, more enjoyable school experience. We need to get away from the wear and tear on teachers having to conduct in person and virtual learning, the isolation some students feel at having to stay home," Hendrix said. “School now lacks some of the more positive things such as extracurricular activities, like clubs and athletics, going to events, sitting next to someone. I’m leaning toward the possibility we will be coming to school with masks at least until Christmas."
Hendrix said the impact of the pandemic on Munster school’s graduation rate won’t be know until mid-spring.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if our graduation rate was a little lower than past years,” he said.
Munster has been one of the state’s highest performing districts, with a 98% gradation rate, well above the state average of 87%.