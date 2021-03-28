WATCH NOW: Munster officials look past rough year to a brighter future

Mark Heintz, Munster’s parks director, said the town’s outdoor recreational facilities all saw a surge in walkers, bikers and golfers. “Centennial Park had its best year every and that was after it was closed down for six weeks.”

He said recreational facilities in Munster, Hammond and Dyer all benefited from Indiana and Illinois residents who did staycations because of travel restrictions.

He said a number of Illinois facilities were closed or were less accessible because of restrictions on group numbers.

Hemingway said he expects more help for the town’s business community from entrepreneurial incubator program at Munster High School.

New Ventures Capstone introduces entrepreneurship and teaches business skills and tools critical for starting and succeeding in a new venture.

Jeff Hendrix, Munster schools superintendent, said about 70% of the district's students are back in the classroom.

He said that has been accomplished with students staying 6 feet apart, masks, desk dividers and eating lunch at their desks, or in the case of the high school, having students dining outdoors or spread out all over the gymnasiums and other large rooms.