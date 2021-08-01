WATCH NOW: New Dyer chief looks to bolster training, community outreach

DYER — As a firefighter for nearly two decades, Joe Martin has been taught to respond to each call like it's his mother's emergency.
That principle, gleaned from one of his mentors, Gary Training Assistant Chief Robert Grady, is just one lesson he hopes to pass on to Dyer fire personnel.
Martin, who began working as a firefighter at 18, recently took the helm of the Dyer Fire Department. He previously served with the Griffith Fire Department and spent eight years teaching with the District 1 Lake County Recruit Fire Academy.
At 36, he estimates he may be one of the youngest chiefs in the Region, and the importance of the role isn't lost on Martin, who credited his mentors for putting him on the right path.
Roughly six weeks in, Martin, the town's first full-time fire chief, said his two big goals for the department are to bolster training and community risk reduction.
"Training is the lifeblood of a fire department when it comes to response," said Martin, who later said the department has already begun after-action reviews after each call.
Martin aims to develop a training program with "a lot of synergy" between public safety sectors, including the Dyer Police Department and surrounding fire departments.
A step in that direction occurred this month, when the Dyer fire and police departments conducted Direct On Scene Education training together.
The program, Martin said, teaches the ABCs of safe sleep — alone, on their back and in their crib — and enables the department to give cribs to parents and caregivers in need.
The program is just the beginning, Martin said, as there are plans to have more car seat technicians come to the department to allow for more car seat inspections, as well as give car seats to residents in need.
From there, Martin said the department plans to assess how the Dyer community — from kids to senior citizens — is doing when it comes to understanding "the risks and exposures that are out there when it comes to fire prevention in the home."
"The norm for most fire departments in the past has been, we have Fire Prevention Week, right?" Martin said. "One week is not enough. It needs to be a 365 endeavor for us."
Soon the department will begin carrying smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on fire trucks, as well as at the station, Martin added.
In a few months, Martin said the department hopes to begin offering CPR and stop-the-bleed classes to the public.
"The more educated we can make our community, the more involved we can make our community, the better the entirety of this town is going to be," Martin said.
"We have to be a fabric of what Dyer is. There's a trust there that we have with the public — no matter what community you live in — and we want everybody to know that we are going to be the best fire department in Northwest Indiana."
More recruits, continued training
Currently, the department has 31 firefighters on its roster, and a recruitment campaign has already begun to join "the hottest team in town," to grow the department's ranks, Martin said.
"There's a term, 'Leave it better than you found it.' So that's my responsibility," Martin said.
A self-proclaimed fire service nerd, Martin said he wants both himself and Dyer firefighters to understand the science of a fire and be able to master the art of reading the smoke.
A firefighter's toolbox, he later said, shouldn't stop growing after the academy.
As a leader, Martin trains with a simple, borrowed philosophy: "Being our best is their best chance."
"Every minute that we spend training isn't for us. It's for somebody else," Martin said. "We are training to respond to people's worst days."
Whether it be training, developing programs, implementing guidelines or responding to a scene, Martin said everything in the fire service is done "as a whole, as a group, as a unit," which plays into his leadership style.
"When people talk about leadership styles, I believe in servant leadership. On training nights, I'm going to be in full gear, I'm going to be extending lines, throwing ladders, cutting apart cars, everything that's needed," Martin said.
"If I expect my personnel to work a lot of hours, I myself am going to work a lot of hours. Servant leadership to me is very important in the fire service. I would never expect my personnel to do anything that I wouldn't do."
Above all, Martin believes firefighters need to "make a positive impact any way we can."
"I think the sky's the limit when you put positivity and passion into things," he said.
