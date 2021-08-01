WATCH NOW: New Dyer chief looks to bolster training, community outreach

The program, Martin said, teaches the ABCs of safe sleep — alone, on their back and in their crib — and enables the department to give cribs to parents and caregivers in need.

The program is just the beginning, Martin said, as there are plans to have more car seat technicians come to the department to allow for more car seat inspections, as well as give car seats to residents in need.

From there, Martin said the department plans to assess how the Dyer community — from kids to senior citizens — is doing when it comes to understanding "the risks and exposures that are out there when it comes to fire prevention in the home."

"The norm for most fire departments in the past has been, we have Fire Prevention Week, right?" Martin said. "One week is not enough. It needs to be a 365 endeavor for us."

Soon the department will begin carrying smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on fire trucks, as well as at the station, Martin added.

In a few months, Martin said the department hopes to begin offering CPR and stop-the-bleed classes to the public.

"The more educated we can make our community, the more involved we can make our community, the better the entirety of this town is going to be," Martin said.