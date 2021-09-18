WATCH NOW: New Dyer police chief aims to train up future leaders, maintain quality of life

In the next three years, Alcott said his goal is to get the command staff, sergeants and supervisors to the next level.

"The vision of the future is what I'm here for. It's not to have a long-term career here," Alcott said. "My goal is to get the next leadership to a level where they are running this police department for the future."

Maintaining quality of life

When he was sworn in, Alcott promised to maintain the quality of life in Dyer, a sentiment he echoed when recently chatting with The Times, and something he credits his former Homewood police chiefs with.

"We believed in making sure that every resident gets to live a safe life in our community, to be able to take their children out and do great things in the community; at the same time, seeing us as a partner, instead of seeing us as the big brother of the community," Alcott said.

When people come home from work and their house isn't broken into, the garbage is picked up and the streets are clean, Alcott said they are happy because the community works together to ensure those things happen, which is a "small portion," of quality of life.