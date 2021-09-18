 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: New Dyer police chief aims to train up future leaders, maintain quality of life
WATCH NOW: New Dyer police chief aims to train up future leaders, maintain quality of life

DYER — As a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, Dyer Police Chief William Alcott is taking everything he has learned as a leader to train up those below him. 

In the next year Alcott, who became police chief July 1, hopes Dyer police command staff and supervisors will have the confidence to move ahead in their careers through training and mentorship. 

"Even though I'll be at the top mentoring my personnel, it'll be up to the people below me, which is the command staff and sergeants and corporals, to mentor their people," Alcott told The Times recently.

"It's a complete process that starts as patrol officers and moving your way up. Somebody has to always bring you along, or teach you, or help you, get to the level where you need to be. You have to obviously do it by yourself, but you also need that guidance, and that's what we're going to promote here."

Alcott is no stranger to the town. He first started his career across the state line at the Lynwood Police Department.

In February 1998, Alcott began working as a patrol officer with Homewood Police Department. While there, he rose up through the ranks before becoming chief of police in 2016. He retired from the Homewood Police Department in February. 

He has lived in Dyer for 24 years and began serving on the Dyer Metropolitan Police Commission in 2004. Alcott ended his tenure with the police commission in March when he began serving as Dyer's assistant police chief. 

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

In the next three years, Alcott said his goal is to get the command staff, sergeants and supervisors to the next level.

"The vision of the future is what I'm here for. It's not to have a long-term career here," Alcott said. "My goal is to get the next leadership to a level where they are running this police department for the future."

Maintaining quality of life

When he was sworn in, Alcott promised to maintain the quality of life in Dyer, a sentiment he echoed when recently chatting with The Times, and something he credits his former Homewood police chiefs with. 

"We believed in making sure that every resident gets to live a safe life in our community, to be able to take their children out and do great things in the community; at the same time, seeing us as a partner, instead of seeing us as the big brother of the community," Alcott said. 

When people come home from work and their house isn't broken into, the garbage is picked up and the streets are clean, Alcott said they are happy because the community works together to ensure those things happen, which is a "small portion," of quality of life.

"We also have great parks, community service programs and the police department plays a major role in all of those avenues," Alcott said. "Any decision we make or do can change a person's life. So we want to make sure that we're making the right decision for every person in this community."

A lot has changed since Alcott began his law enforcement career in January 1991, including technology.

Back then, Alcott said some cars didn't have radios. Now, a front seat of a squad car, "looks like a plane cockpit."

Currently, Dyer is in the transition phase of implementing body cameras, an initiative that began in 2020. Dyer police have been wearing the cameras for more than 30 days, and Alcott said the program is moving along. 

The department also has implemented a drone program after the town purchased a drone to use across various departments.

Two officers are currently certified to use the drone, and Alcott said he hopes to expand the program within the police department. 

Equipped with 3D and night vision, the device shows all angles of a scene and allows officers to take measurements from pictures taken by the drone. It also saves working hours and makes accident scenes go faster, Alcott said.  

"You get a real view of everything. If you look at the front of a house, you don't get the picture of everything behind the house or everything that goes on, or in an open field, or damage that you may not see just by walking around," he said of the drone.

"Instead of having a person walk the whole line, or have several people walking in an area, you just take the drone up and you get a complete video and perspective of it."

Something that hasn't changed, however, is the working relationship Dyer has with its bordering communities. 

"When I started here, I worked hand in hand with Dyer when I was a Lynwood police officer, and back in 1991, this area was not built up like this. So we counted on each other," Alcott said. "That tradition has not changed, and we have a great working relationship with Lynwood and Sauk Village and the other surrounding communities that are bordered to us."

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

