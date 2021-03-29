WATCH NOW: New industrial park, potential logistics center in East Chicago's future

EAST CHICAGO — It takes more than a yearlong pandemic to break The Twin City, local officials argue.

City leaders offer as proof of that, the opening of a new plant and the remediation and repurposing of the city’s older industry, as well as the robust services the city’s health department offers not only city workers, but all East Chicago residents.

That isn’t to deny the hardships of the last year.

Dave Ryan, executive director of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, which represents East Chicago and Hammond merchants, said “There are some bright spots, but overall, business has been terrible. There have been layoffs at BP and elsewhere."

“Our restaurants are suffering so much," Ryan continued. "They are trying to live on carry out orders and are barely able to break even.

“Some have had to close. But its remarkable to see how many other little businesses haven’t given up and are trying to wait it out,” he said, adding government help in providing personal protection equipment has been a godsend.