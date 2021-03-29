WATCH NOW: New industrial park, potential logistics center in East Chicago's future

EAST CHICAGO — It takes more than a yearlong pandemic to break The Twin City, local officials argue.
City leaders offer as proof of that, the opening of a new plant and the remediation and repurposing of the city’s older industry, as well as the robust services the city’s health department offers not only city workers, but all East Chicago residents.
That isn’t to deny the hardships of the last year.
Dave Ryan, executive director of the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, which represents East Chicago and Hammond merchants, said “There are some bright spots, but overall, business has been terrible. There have been layoffs at BP and elsewhere."
“Our restaurants are suffering so much," Ryan continued. "They are trying to live on carry out orders and are barely able to break even.
“Some have had to close. But its remarkable to see how many other little businesses haven’t given up and are trying to wait it out,” he said, adding government help in providing personal protection equipment has been a godsend.
“Another positive has been the beginning of vaccinations, with health officials reporting that 98% of the people having kept their vaccination appointments even during the snow storms," Ryan said. “It just shows you how ready people are. It just makes for a more positive outlook."
Mayor Anthony Copeland said the city’s $35 million budget surplus last year provided municipal workers with generous sick leave pay, child care and health care services and personal protective equipment.
He said the city-operated health department, one of only a handful in the state, provides conveniently located COVID-19 testing, source tracking and now vaccinations for all city residents.
“We are going into 2021 with a budget surplus and a good future ahead,” Copeland said.
Karen M. Lauerman, president and CEO of Lake County Indiana Economic Alliance, said the lockdown and restrictions on East Chicago’s economy during the past year wasn’t time wasted.
“Everybody was taking time, but I wouldn’t call it down time. Rather, it was time to reflect on business strategy," Lauerman said. “What COVID did for economic development was to give people time to think about what they want to do. Moving or expanding a manufacturing operation doesn’t happen overnight."
Companies that wanted to expand looked more carefully at how COVID affected their operations, and some companies had to downsize or close their buildings, Lauerman said.
“We had new national developers come in and start looking at the local inventory of property,” she said.
She added East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland and the city’s Common Council have worked together on developments.
“Gateway Partners fully intend to put a shovel into the ground at some point in early 2021 to start construction on the spec building for prosperity,” she said.
East Chicago Gateway Partners are involved in a $26.6 million environmental remediation of the former DuPont industrial site at 5215 Kennedy Ave.
The site, covering more than 400 acres, is to be the potential site of a logistics center.
Lauerman said the city is focusing new attention on an industrial park in the 4400 block of Homerlee, that has been vacant since the city demolished a derelict warehouse there.
“We have a national developer who will be constructing a spec building," Lauerman said. "The mayor and his team and other elected officials in East Chicago are working that project right now."
Manhattan Mechanical was hiring new workers for a $2.5 million shop in East Chicago it opened last fall. Its new 20,000-square-foot contractor shop at 3450 Michigan Ave. includes a fabrication shop, a craft training center and corporate offices.
The company services oil refineries like BP and Citgo, chemical plants, steel mills and other heavy industrial sites.
Lauerman said contractors are working on completing the remediation of the West Calumet former public housing site, closed four years ago because of contaminated soil, the legacy of a former lead operated on the site decades ago.
Lauerman said Indiana still holds many advantages for businesses wishing to relocate from neighboring states.
“We don’t go out and pilfer, but when people come knocking, we are going to open the door, welcome them and try to find them a good spot," Lauerman said. “All of our research shows us is that 2021 is going to pick up for us. We are working with an international company that visited four other states and we captured them. Its just a matter of getting a deal done."