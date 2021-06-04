WATCH NOW: New NorthShore clinic in Hammond can help 'fill void' after Franciscan downsize, Mrvan says

HAMMOND — After opening its doors in the midst of a pandemic, NorthShore Health Centers celebrated the opening of its new Hammond facility with a visit from U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan.
Mrvan, former North Township trustee, cut the ribbon for the new center and later toured the facility, which opened its doors in January at 1828 165th St.
"It's great to cut ribbons, but it's what goes on within these four walls and how you service the most vulnerable populations of Hammond, of East Chicago, Whiting and whoever needs your service," Mrvan said. "The sliding scale, the advancement of the behavioral health, the advancement of optical and dental, the expansion of your scope, of what you do, makes an impact."
The new, expanded center offers medical, dental, vision, chiropractic and mental health services, as well as a pharmacy.
And as Franciscan Health Hammond prepares to downsize, going from 226 beds to an eight-bed acute care hospital, emergency department and primary care location, Mrvan said health centers like NorthShore's are a part of the solution to addressing gaps in health care in north Lake County.
The 800,000-square-foot Hammond campus will be shrunk to about a tenth of its size, about 85,000 square feet, and the project is expected to begin in August, according to a previous Times report.
"St. Margaret's has decided to move on, and what we want to make sure that we do is we work in collaborative effort with state, local and community activists that want to see us fill that void," Mrvan said while speaking to members of the press.
"The first step on preventative side is making sure people are aware that NorthShore is here and ready to serve. And secondly, we want to make sure that we have an ongoing plan."
Mrvan said he doesn't want to "kick and scream," over it, but rather "make sure that I'm meeting with individuals to put forth a plan so that we can have a solution at the end of the day and figure out how we can serve that need and serve the populations here in our communities."
While federally qualified health centers are a part of the solution, Mrvan noted there will still need to be further discussions with local, state and federal officials on how to fill the health care void in Hammond and surrounding communities.
Mrvan added he also is supporting, and prioritizing, getting funding to health care centers such as those operated by NorthShore "because what we learned from the pandemic is access is one of the most important parts, especially in our vulnerable populations and our black and brown communities."
NorthShore CEO David Hall said the new center has 38 exam rooms, doubled from its previous location along Indianapolis Boulevard, and serves family practice, pediatrics and OB/GYN.
The center also offers mammography, ultrasounds, X-rays and on Saturdays, urgent care, according to its website.
"The qualified health center has always been the safety net in the health care center," Hall said.
"We are not designed to compete with hospitals. We're not designed to compete with private offices. We're here for anybody who needs health care, and you're welcome to come. We're not here to poach your patients. We're here to work with you."