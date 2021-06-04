WATCH NOW: New NorthShore clinic in Hammond can help 'fill void' after Franciscan downsize, Mrvan says

"St. Margaret's has decided to move on, and what we want to make sure that we do is we work in collaborative effort with state, local and community activists that want to see us fill that void," Mrvan said while speaking to members of the press.

"The first step on preventative side is making sure people are aware that NorthShore is here and ready to serve. And secondly, we want to make sure that we have an ongoing plan."

Mrvan said he doesn't want to "kick and scream," over it, but rather "make sure that I'm meeting with individuals to put forth a plan so that we can have a solution at the end of the day and figure out how we can serve that need and serve the populations here in our communities."

While federally qualified health centers are a part of the solution, Mrvan noted there will still need to be further discussions with local, state and federal officials on how to fill the health care void in Hammond and surrounding communities.

Mrvan added he also is supporting, and prioritizing, getting funding to health care centers such as those operated by NorthShore "because what we learned from the pandemic is access is one of the most important parts, especially in our vulnerable populations and our black and brown communities."