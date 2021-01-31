WATCH NOW: New St. John fire chief LaDuke looks to increase communication, community involvement

"I'm blessed to be surrounded by a bunch of good people; the people that are helping me. I may be the chief, but I don't look good unless the men and women underneath me have buy-in and are communicating, and we all look good," LaDuke said masked up and sitting in his office, which he is still setting up with personal effects.

Over the past three weeks, LaDuke said he has had "nothing but support," from the fire department, the St. John Police Department, the town's Safety Board, councilmen and neighboring agencies.

Though he just took the helm of the department this month, LaDuke has already hired six firefighters and new volunteers to the ranks. LaDuke also has plans to request new equipment from the Town Council.

In the future, LaDuke hopes to be more involved with the four school systems in the department's service area.

"We as a fire service need to work on showing people in high school that this is a vocation, and it's something that is an alternative to college," he said. "You can make a very good living and help people here. ... The state of Indiana is very low on paramedics and firefighters."

While the department already has a strong community risk reduction program, LaDuke said he wants to bolster the existing program for children.