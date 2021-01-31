WATCH NOW: New St. John fire chief LaDuke looks to increase communication, community involvementt

ST. JOHN — New St. John Fire Chief Kevin LaDuke has worked at fire departments since he was a teen.
At about 15 or 16, LaDuke was a fire cadet with the Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force. Even when he went off to college, LaDuke still volunteered with the force.
After earning a degree in biology from Valparaiso University, LaDuke accepted a position as a firefighter/emergency medical technician with the Chesterton Fire Department, where he worked for about six years before accepting a position with the St. John Fire Department in 2012.
Previously, LaDuke served on the Lake County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team. He still works at Franciscan Health at the EMS academy and with Northwest Indiana District One.
"I've been in the fire service for a while, but a lot of it was as a high schooler, as a cadet," LaDuke said. "Then throughout, I got a lot of training, became a fire instructor with the district, got other certifications and worked my way up."
LaDuke first joined the Fire Department in October 2012 as a firefighter paramedic under former St. John Fire Chief Fred Willman. Before becoming chief, LaDuke served as a battalion chief and was in charge of emergency medical services.
Now at 38, LaDuke said he's excited to lead the department in a new direction, adding the task is daunting, as he's only the second person to serve as chief. Willman retired in December after 40 years with the department, 25 of those as chief.
"I'm blessed to be surrounded by a bunch of good people; the people that are helping me. I may be the chief, but I don't look good unless the men and women underneath me have buy-in and are communicating, and we all look good," LaDuke said masked up and sitting in his office, which he is still setting up with personal effects.
Over the past three weeks, LaDuke said he has had "nothing but support," from the fire department, the St. John Police Department, the town's Safety Board, councilmen and neighboring agencies.
Though he just took the helm of the department this month, LaDuke has already hired six firefighters and new volunteers to the ranks. LaDuke also has plans to request new equipment from the Town Council.
In the future, LaDuke hopes to be more involved with the four school systems in the department's service area.
"We as a fire service need to work on showing people in high school that this is a vocation, and it's something that is an alternative to college," he said. "You can make a very good living and help people here. ... The state of Indiana is very low on paramedics and firefighters."
While the department already has a strong community risk reduction program, LaDuke said he wants to bolster the existing program for children.
LaDuke also hopes to increase communication across the board, noting he's looking at his first couple of years as chief as a culture change for the department.
"I want to embrace communication and make this not a fire station, (but) more of a firehouse. Traditionally, the fire service has been a very family-oriented thing," LaDuke said. "I want this to be not only family; we're open to the public. We want to be involved."
In the next five years, LaDuke said there could be a second fire station built in town, which falls in line with the town's current five-year plan, and he hopes to recruit more volunteer firefighters.