WATCH NOW: Night Out builds partnership between law enforcement, community

MUNSTER — Sports personalities were there. So were children’s games, giveaways, helicopter landings, drunken driving simulation carts, school and church groups and even fireworks.

During its 27th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, Munster police invited the public to a parade, followed by the main celebration at the Munster Community Pool.

“This is a great way for us and the community to promote partnerships in a positive way with a lot of different activities,” said Munster DARE and Crime Prevention Officer James Ghrist.

An officer for 22 years, Ghrist said Night Out is a “way for the community to meet police and public safety officers.” He added, “We want people to know to call us when they need us.”

Munster Partrol Cmdr. Dan Broelmann, a 26-year veteran, added, “Basically, we’re here to build partnerships in the community.”

Munster has a police staff of 40. Along with code enforcement officers, Broelmann said, local police respond annually to 10,000 calls. They range from suspicious persons to fraud.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It is an opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

The National Association of Town Watch introduced National Night Out in 1984. This year’s Munster Night Out drew a record number of vendors with more than 100 on the park and pool grounds.

While some families visited vendors’ booths, other residents took advantage of the free evening of swimming.

Kristin Sikora and Leann Humpher brought their small children to the pool.

“We came last year and enjoyed the pool,” said Humpher, with son James, 1. “Plus, my daughter loved the helicopter landing last year.”

Sikora, with son Luke, 2, added, “This brings the town together, and there’s a lot of fun things to do.”

Fellow Munster resident Jason Ribichard was enjoying the pool’s shaded seating area. “It’s nice to see they’re getting the community together, especially the pool,” he said. “And there’s fireworks.”

Pool manager Marko Holubec, in his first year with Munster parks, was anticipating 300 people in the pool.

“It’s a great way to spend a Tuesday evening,” Holubec said. “I came from Calumet City, and we did not have anything like this.”

Community organizations had booths at the event. That included Munster VFW Post 2687.

”This is awesome,” said Post Cmdr. Joe Garcia, “seeing all the people from around town.”

Some people did double-duty at Night Out. Clerk-Treasurer Wendy Mis is also president of the Rotary Club of Munster. That organization raises funds for dictionaries for third-graders; sponsored a home for trafficked persons; and targeted homes low on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

“We love this,” Mis said. “We love being part of the community and serving that community.”

Another busy woman was Mariellen Smith, president of the Munster Garden Club and secretary of the Calumet branch of the American Association of University Women. The AAUW raises money for scholarships for women to attend Indiana colleges. The gardeners donated to the town’s Tulip Project, planting flowers around public buildings and donated $12,000 for a “flower power” statue at Centennial Park.

Munster firefighters were also present. Deputy Fire Chief David Strbjak said the department has an all-volunteer staff of 48.

“We’re a community organization,” Strbjak said. “Everyone lives within town limits, and we’re here to support residents, businesses, and all the visitors, trying to provide a safe environment.”

Local firefighters are currently raising funds for the Cancer Resource Center in town.

Sports personalities on hand included former NFL players Tim Tyrrell, Marc May and Bill Schick, along with Brent Sopel, a member of the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup champions.

Among the churches represented was Fairmeadow Community Church. Its pastor, the Rev. Tim Stidham, noted, “It feels great to be here. We’re making new friends, and we want to connect with our neighbors, to let them know we’re here.”

'For the community'

For the town of Merrillville, Tuesday night was an opportunity for the community to unite.

For many years, there were smaller National Night Out events taking place in different neighborhoods in the municipality. On Tuesday, the parking lot of the Dean and Barbara White Community Center was open for the town to come together.

Many people headed to games and inflatables to participate in activities. Several also gazed at the sky while the Lake County Sheriff Department’s helicopter landed in a field outside of the community center.

Residents had the opportunity to meet with first responders as well as community leaders. The parking lot was divided into sections representing each of the town’s seven wards so that residents could meet with their Town Council representatives and neighbors.

Councilman Richard Hardaway, D-2nd, said it’s important for elected officials to get out and talk with residents about their concerns.

“It’s for the community,” he said of Tuesday’s event.

Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, D-4th, said she enjoyed meeting with community members to hear their thoughts about the municipality. Councilman Leonard White, D-7th, agreed.

“Always great to discuss some things,” he said.

Clerk Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said the National Night Out event is “a good idea,” but she was hoping for a larger turnout. In addition to attending community events, it’s important for residents to get involved in the town in other ways, she said. That includes attending meetings of the Town Council and other boards and commissions.

Tuesday’s event included a voter registration booth, which offered a method for residents to have their voices heard in coming elections.

Building trust

At Founders Square in Portage, young Addison Davis got to see what it’s like to sit in the driver’s seat of a Portage Fire Department truck.

Her mother, Katie Davis, of Portage, said it’s an annual event for her family. “It’s nice to see their faces and not be afraid of what’s going on,” she said.

Nicolas Cabanas, of Portage, said his sons Vincent and Cylas enjoyed the experience. “It’s very interactive, which is fantastic,” he said.

“They’re very excited to see the police dog, and they love fire trucks,” Cabanas said. The boys loved the robots used by the SWAT team, too.

“I love it. We all volunteer for this,” Cpl. Laura Lightfoot said. She has been on the SWAT team seven years. “They all have a blast with it.”

“Especially this little robot, they love it,” she said. The robot’s camera can help find barricaded people during standoffs. “It’s so much safer for us to use these tools," she said.

Councilwoman Gina Giese-Hurst, D-1st, stopped by to watch the interaction with the public. On the Fourth of July, she saw firefighters playing basketball with kids, she said.

Councilman Ferdinand Alvarez, D-at large, was impressed by the resources on display.

“I think it’s very important that our department involves itself with the community and events to build that level of trust that is so important to our community,” he said. “And it’s a beautiful day, and there are free hot dogs.”

Times Correspondents Chas Reilly and Doug Ross contributed to this report