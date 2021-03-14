WATCH NOW: NP sees reason for hope despite challenges of pandemic

"They would do the yearlong fellowship with us, so they can have a more inter-professional and mentored environment," she said. "They can learn instead of just being out on their own."

The pandemic has been an opportunity for change in health care, she said. It has brought improvements in telemedicine, changes in licensing that are likely to increase access to health care and more.

It's also led to a rising tide of mental health issues.

"The thing about mental health is everyone has emotions," she said. "Everyone faces stress in different ways, and everyone has different coping mechanisms."

Health care workers are feeling fatigued and overwhelmed. People have lost their jobs and are now facing a lack of access to food or health care.

Parents with existing mental health issues are trying to cope while also helping children with e-learning. Children are doing things they shouldn't be on social media more often.

Mental health providers have seen an uptick in people seeking treatment for substance abuse and alcoholism, Jimenez said.

"You provide care to people no matter what their circumstances are and no matter what your personal beliefs are about the situation or how it came about," she said.