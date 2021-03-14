WATCH NOW: NP sees reason for hope despite challenges of pandemic

Coronavirus has contributed to a rise in mental health issues and has complicated efforts to provide treatment for people dealing with such issues.
Still, Jennifer Jimenez, a Region nurse practitioner caring for the mental health of patients, said she remains "a rose-colored glasses kind of girl," she said.
The vaccine is a reason for hope, and the recent election is a catalyst for change, she said.
"I'm fairly confident we can come out of this on the other side," she said. "We have to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash our hands, follow what the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is telling us to do. Those things are in place for a reason."
Jimenez is one of many mental health medical professionals who have risen to face one of the biggest mental challenges in world history, courtesy of a pandemic that attacks physical health.
Having a good rapport with patients is a must for Jimenez, who works for Community Healthcare System.
When Jimenez is wearing a mask, her patients cannot see she's smiling.
Sometimes it's hard for them to hear her, and making eye contact isn't the same when a patient can't see her entire face.
Still, she wears her mask and has her temperature taken multiple times each day to protect herself and others.
When talking to patients on the phone or video telehealth conference, it can be difficult to fully grasp how the patient is doing, Jimenez said.
She must rely on what she hears in a patient's voice, but she cannot always clearly observe the patient's demeanor and appearance.
Behavioral Health Services patients at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago must test negative for COVID before they're admitted because of the program's community setting.
If someone comes to the emergency room for a psychiatric condition and tests positive for the virus, it poses a problem, she said.
"With every case, we must assess what's best for everybody," she said. "It causes a lot of change in protocols and procedure and safety measures. It's been pretty difficult."
Jimenez was in second grade when she helped care for her grandfather, who had cancer and lived with her family.
"That's when I realized I wanted to take care of other people," she said. "I just never had anything else I wanted to do."
She plans to graduate this summer from Loyola University Chicago with a doctorate of nursing practice.
She hopes to build on her research for Loyola by laying a foundation at St. Catherine for a yearlong fellowship program for new nurse practitioners, she said.
"They would do the yearlong fellowship with us, so they can have a more inter-professional and mentored environment," she said. "They can learn instead of just being out on their own."
The pandemic has been an opportunity for change in health care, she said. It has brought improvements in telemedicine, changes in licensing that are likely to increase access to health care and more.
It's also led to a rising tide of mental health issues.
"The thing about mental health is everyone has emotions," she said. "Everyone faces stress in different ways, and everyone has different coping mechanisms."
Health care workers are feeling fatigued and overwhelmed. People have lost their jobs and are now facing a lack of access to food or health care.
Parents with existing mental health issues are trying to cope while also helping children with e-learning. Children are doing things they shouldn't be on social media more often.
Mental health providers have seen an uptick in people seeking treatment for substance abuse and alcoholism, Jimenez said.
"You provide care to people no matter what their circumstances are and no matter what your personal beliefs are about the situation or how it came about," she said.
Health care workers were afraid when the pandemic began because they didn't know what to expect.
Now, they're tired, she said.
It's important to be kind to others, she said. "There's no need to hate people and yell and be mean."
People also should keep in mind that health care workers are not singularly focused on the coronavirus, she said.
People are still having strokes, heart attacks and blood clots, and it's important to seek medical care for those issues, she said.
"Hospitals are still open. Clinics are still open," she said. "There's a way for you to get a hold of somebody. It's still important for you to take care of yourself physically and emotionally and not just assume everyone's efforts are going toward COVID. That's not what's happening."
Jimenez received her first dose of the COVID vaccine the first week it became available, she said.
"As health care workers, we're the ones everyone is watching," she said. "I'm not going to tell someone else to get a vaccine if I'm not going to do it myself. I trust science. I trust the methods."