WATCH NOW: Nurse practitioner shares journey, future in health care

Debbie Gbabiri, 61, didn't start out her life envisioning a career in the medical field.
It was a passion that developed after college and led to her position nowadays as a nurse practitioner at Midwest Express Clinic in Munster.
"There's so much I like about it. It's urgent care so you never know who or what will come through the door," Gbabiri said.
Gbabiri grew up in the Oak Lawn area and attended Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she received a degree in philosophy and art.
"I left and worked in a French restaurant. It wasn't what I envisioned. I had a crisis of identity and ended up going to school to be a nurse after much soul-searching," Gbabiri said.
Gbabiri said after receiving her nursing degree she also realized she wanted to become a missionary and headed to Cameroon in Central Africa through the Evangelical Lutheran Church.
"I worked as a head nurse there and ran a missionary hospital," Gbabiri said.
Gbabiri remained in Cameroon for 14 years, even meeting and marrying her ex-husband there.
"I loved it (the missionary work). It was very hard work but rewarding. I was there as a nurse and not a nurse practitioner," Gbabiri said.
After getting pregnant with her first child in Africa, Gbabiri and her former husband decided to come back to the United States.
"I thought it was better to come home," Gbabiri said.
Gbabiri, the mother of three daughters, including one in high school, ended up divorcing her husband but staying in the United States to work as a nurse in the obstetrics unit at Palos Hospital in Palos Heights, Illinois.
She also decided, while in her 50s, to go back to school and become a nurse practitioner.
"I was excited to work into that," Gbabiri said.
Gbabiri received her Master of Nursing Science degree through Simmons University in Boston.
"After I graduated I continued to work in the OB unit and waited for the best opportunity since I still had kids at home. Their schedule was important to me," Gbabiri said.
Gbabiri interviewed with Midwest Express and went to work for the owner of the company following a great interview.
"They were interested in me as a person. It clicked. I'll be there three years in June," Gbabiri said.
She said her job there is never boring.
"It's always challenging," she said. "I have great colleagues. We work together and work things through."
The pandemic that began in March 2020 began a stressful time in her life, Gbabiri said.
"I was furloughed for a while because they were concerned about me due to my age. They told me I needed to step away for a while," Gbabiri said.
Following the furlough, Gbabiri began handling some cases through telehealth calls, which worked out well.
"We handled a large volume of telehealth calls, and it turned out to be a good thing. We were able to accommodate the public," Gbabiri said.
She said it's been difficult but at the same time nice to be able to service those who are stressed out and have lots of questions.
Since COVID-19 testing is conducted at the clinic, many of the questions and concerns deal with those who have been exposed or who have a positive test.
"It's almost a ministry. It felt like a bit of ministry to be a loving, compassionate health care professional," Gbabiri said.
After several weeks of handling the telehealth calls, Gbabiri came back to the clinic in May.
"By then they had tents up and lots of COVID-19 swabbing and lots of calls," Gbabiri said.
Not counting the high price that has been paid with the loss of lives, there has been some good things to come out of it, Gbabiri said.
"As human beings we adapt and try to thrive. Some of the good things are lots of people are slowing down their pace and re-evaluating their family and friends and time spent together," Gbabiri said.
She also is seeing patients showing an increased concern about their mental and physical health.
"Lots of people are stressed out because of unprecedented anxiety. It's hard on all of us because we crave relationships. It's amazing to see people rise to the occasion," Gbabiri said.
She thinks the pandemic will have a lasting effect on health care.
Gbabiri sees the possibility of specialty branches of health care or clinics for those exposed to upper respiratory illnesses.
"And as more people get immunized, we will still have to be cautious, still continue to wear masks and be socially distanced," Gbabiri said.
She is looking forward to the day when things can get back to normal.
"I do look forward to that day. I am a Christian and do my Bible time. I pray a lot, and I trust that God is a loving father. I have faith that there will be a light at the end of this tunnel," she said.
Gbabiri also sees the continued need for the expansion of nurse practitioners and walk-in urgent care facilities.
"More people don't have a primary care physician, and we can fill that void conveniently. This is a great community model. I think the role of nurse practitioners will increase — not to replace physicians but to augment physicians," she said.