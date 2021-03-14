WATCH NOW: Nurse practitioner shares journey, future in health care

"I was furloughed for a while because they were concerned about me due to my age. They told me I needed to step away for a while," Gbabiri said.

Following the furlough, Gbabiri began handling some cases through telehealth calls, which worked out well.

"We handled a large volume of telehealth calls, and it turned out to be a good thing. We were able to accommodate the public," Gbabiri said.

She said it's been difficult but at the same time nice to be able to service those who are stressed out and have lots of questions.

Since COVID-19 testing is conducted at the clinic, many of the questions and concerns deal with those who have been exposed or who have a positive test.

"It's almost a ministry. It felt like a bit of ministry to be a loving, compassionate health care professional," Gbabiri said.

After several weeks of handling the telehealth calls, Gbabiri came back to the clinic in May.

"By then they had tents up and lots of COVID-19 swabbing and lots of calls," Gbabiri said.

Not counting the high price that has been paid with the loss of lives, there has been some good things to come out of it, Gbabiri said.