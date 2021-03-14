WATCH NOW: Nurse still loves her job, despite struggles during a pandemic

Registered nurse Angie Pigg never has seen anything like the coronavirus pandemic, and she hopes to never see anything like it again.
Pigg works as a charge nurse in the intermediate care unit at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, where 17 of the unit's 32 beds have been designated for COVID patients.
"It's been very challenging," she said. "I don't think in my almost 21 years of nursing I've seen so many nurses cry and break down."
Nurses feel like all they've done is lost, she said.
"People are dying from it. It's so bad," she said. "It's starting to maybe decrease a little bit now, but from October to January we just felt like we were so defeated."
But Pigg watched her unit came together and rally against the virus -- and for their patients.
"We have a great group," she said. "We all have each other's backs."
The pandemic forced the Hobart hospital to suspend and limit visitation, which required Pigg and her co-workers to help connect patients and families by phone or Facetime, she said.
"It's just been a different type of nursing for us, and adjusting to that has been strange," she said. "We're used to having the family members there as a resource and comfort for the patients."
For COVID patients, it can be difficult not to have any visitors and lead to feelings of isolation, she said.
Visitation is now allowed for non-COVID patients, but hours are limited.
"They need that support," Pigg said. "We need them, too, to help us discharge, give us information the patient isn't telling us."
Pigg understands families who can't visit frequently call for updates, but all the phone calls put more pressure on staff, she said.
"They're calling constantly, which takes away from us taking care of patients," she said.
In some cases, multiple family members call without first sharing information among themselves, she said. In other cases, family members become upset when nurses don't call them back quickly enough.
Pigg grew up in Crown Point and initially planned to become a high school English teacher.
She took a job as a nursing assistant in her first year out of high school and loved it so much, she went to school to be a licensed practical nurse.
After having four children, she returned to school to become a registered nurse. About six months ago, she earned her bachelor's degree, she said.
"I love what I do," Pigg said, struggling for words to describe how she felt about her job.
"Sometimes, it's just knowing that you went to work and you helped somebody. You saved their life. Or, you sat with them as they were passing and you made those last moments better," she said. "You provide that comfort for them."
After her youngest child graduates from high school later this year, she plans to pursue a master's degree.
Working through the pandemic has caused Pigg to feel more anxiety -- about going to work and even leaving her home, she said.
"I haven't seen my parents in months," she said. "It's hard."
Not being able to take a summer vacation or go to the grocery store like she used to also has been difficult, she said.
She decompresses by going to the gym, cooking with her children and watching Netflix, she said.
She's now fully vaccinated, which is exciting, she said.
"It's part — hopefully — of a solution to this," she said.
Pigg said she wishes everyone would believe the accounts of health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
"A lot of people still feel that this is fake," she said. "Us that are working in the midst of it have no reason to lie about what we're seeing."
Everyone should continue to wear a mask, wash hands and social distance, she said.
"Take things seriously," she said. "The hardest thing about this virus is so many people get it differently. You don't know how it's going to affect you."