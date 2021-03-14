WATCH NOW: Nurse still loves her job, despite struggles during a pandemic

"Sometimes, it's just knowing that you went to work and you helped somebody. You saved their life. Or, you sat with them as they were passing and you made those last moments better," she said. "You provide that comfort for them."

After her youngest child graduates from high school later this year, she plans to pursue a master's degree.

Working through the pandemic has caused Pigg to feel more anxiety -- about going to work and even leaving her home, she said.

"I haven't seen my parents in months," she said. "It's hard."

Not being able to take a summer vacation or go to the grocery store like she used to also has been difficult, she said.

She decompresses by going to the gym, cooking with her children and watching Netflix, she said.

She's now fully vaccinated, which is exciting, she said.

"It's part — hopefully — of a solution to this," she said.

Pigg said she wishes everyone would believe the accounts of health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.