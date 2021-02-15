WATCH NOW: NWI teen raises $25K for St. Baldrick's Foundation

Shaving the day

Last year, Kai shaved his head at home with friends before the COVID-19 pandemic set in. This year, he plans to shave his rainbow locks at Salon Sèin with Kyle Aguon, the stylist who transformed his hair on Tuesday.

"The fact that this random guy offered to do this, and that it would have cost hundreds of dollars, and how nice they were to him. ... It feels like a really big deal,” Sikora-Blankenship said.

Aguon declined to be paid to dye Kai's hair and asked the money he would have made be donated to St. Baldrick’s.

Donating eight hours of his time was the least he could do, Aguon said.

"I love doing what I'm doing, and it's crazy to think that something as little as hair can make such an impact and an immediate impact," he said.

"To be blessed enough to have something that I could donate. I'd love to be able to give every one of these kids a million dollars."

Aguon, who has five children, one who is non-verbal, said he tries to positively impact those he comes in contact with, “because you never know what a little price to pay for a little impact on your end, how much it can reverberate and be such a giant thing on somebody else's end.”