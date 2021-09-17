WATCH NOW: Officials celebrate grand opening of $12M Crown Point Hampton Inn

CROWN POINT — Officials cut the ribbon on the city's first modern hotel during a Thursday grand opening ceremony.
Jeff Good, president of Good Hospitality Services and managing partner of the hotel's ownership group, said driving by the site 20 years ago, "you never thought," a hotel would be there.
"It's fun to be a part of something like this. We're very excited," Good said.
Good Hospitality Services broke ground on the $12 million Hampton Inn at 10850 Delaware Parkway last summer. The hotel officially opened July 29.
The hotel continues to see good business on the weekends, which Good expects has a lot to do with visiting sports teams, he told The Times.
"They've been sort of holding us up right now, the weekends," Good said. "We expect when the interstate access opens, we expect this to continue to grow."
Two miles from historic downtown Crown Point, the four-story, 58,000-square-foot hotel features 95 rooms, free Wi-Fi, complimentary hot breakfast, a fitness center, an oversized indoor pool area and an outdoor patio with fire pit.
The indoor pool, which goes from 3 feet to 4 feet, 6 inches, has a hot tub feel and features jets and some bench seating, Good said while leading Bill Hanna, executive director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, on a tour.
Wall-to-wall windows bring daylight into the pool area, with live plants breathing life into the space.
Good Hospitality opened three hotels, two in southwest Florida and one in Crown Point, over the last year and three-quarters during the COVID-19 pandemic, Good said.
"For our little company, it was quite a daunting task to say the least," Good said. "But we got through it, and all three opened with flying colors and exceptional staff and that's what you really want when you do this."
Forging ahead with building the hotel amid difficult times kept people employed during the pandemic, "which was very important to us," Good said.
During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Good thanked his staff, Elementum Interiors, Centier Bank and Holladay Construction.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said it's "always exciting," when new business opens in the city, and then offered congratulations on behalf of the city's staff, residents and business community.
"We want people to stay in Crown Point when they visit Crown Point," Uran said.
"For many, many years, we've been sending people to Merrillville and Hobart, and I always talk to those ... municipalities, and I always say you should be sending us a Christmas card every December because we're filling those hotels with our sports events that we have here."
Uran also thanked Good for picking Crown Point to open a hotel, and added great things are on the horizon for the city going forward as the 109th Avenue corridor grows.
"I think I speak for a lot of residents here, who love to have family come home and stay with them for a certain period of time, but it's nice to let them stay here, so those family relationships stay stronger longer," Uran said to a round of laughter. "We appreciate that, Jeff."
Before the ribbon for the hotel was cut by Hampton Inn General Manager Erika Barefield, the hotel lobby hummed with music stylings from Tone Bank, a jazz quartet made up of Crown Point High School students.
Tours also were given of studio and standard king rooms on the first floor of the hotel, steps away from the lobby.
Plush bedding is neatly laid atop each mattress, with art paying homage to the city, including a snapshot of the historic Lake County Courthouse, hanging on the wall.
The hallway is lined with gray carpet, featuring navy and cyan polka dots, as well as blocks of navy with cyan and orange stripes.
In the distance, Beacon Hill plaza and Crown East Business Park can be seen from the hotel.