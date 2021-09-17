WATCH NOW: Officials celebrate grand opening of $12M Crown Point Hampton Inn

Wall-to-wall windows bring daylight into the pool area, with live plants breathing life into the space.

Good Hospitality opened three hotels, two in southwest Florida and one in Crown Point, over the last year and three-quarters during the COVID-19 pandemic, Good said.

"For our little company, it was quite a daunting task to say the least," Good said. "But we got through it, and all three opened with flying colors and exceptional staff and that's what you really want when you do this."

Forging ahead with building the hotel amid difficult times kept people employed during the pandemic, "which was very important to us," Good said.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Good thanked his staff, Elementum Interiors, Centier Bank and Holladay Construction.

Crown Point Mayor David Uran said it's "always exciting," when new business opens in the city, and then offered congratulations on behalf of the city's staff, residents and business community.

"We want people to stay in Crown Point when they visit Crown Point," Uran said.