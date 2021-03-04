WATCH NOW: Officials warn public to avoid Wolf Lake after several dead geese, ducks found

"It's really sad," Mores said. "I saw a couple today that looked half dead. When I was picking one goose out of the water I saw one swimming that looked like it was barely living. It's a shame."

Mores said he collected the corpses, which were lying along the shore and floating in the lake, and Hammond workers arrived shortly after to clean up the area. He saved some of the tracking bands on the dead waterfowl, and after some research, learned that one them was a 10-year-old goose born in Thunder Bay, Canada.

Investigators collected the deceased waterfowl and sent the remains to a lab at the U.S.G.S. National Wildlife Health Center the week of Feb. 22, Brindle said. The lab staff is performing tests on the remains to determine the cause of death.

The lab results will show whether the birds suffered any diseases or if there are natural components such as chemicals found in their bodies. Brindle said it is unknown what date the results will be received and the investigation is ongoing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is also investigating alongside the DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife.