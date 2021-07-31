WATCH NOW: Old Dyer fire station demolished, future of parcel to be determined, official says

DYER — Piece by piece, the old Dyer Fire Station No. 2 came down.

Demolition of the fire station, built in 1979, began last weekend, Dyer Town Manager David Hein told The Times. The building was gone by Thursday, with a lone piece of construction equipment and fencing remaining on the site's concrete pad by Friday afternoon.

Hein said the concrete pad will be demolished next, with dirt and grass seed to then be laid and planted on the site.

What will come of the town-owned, 0.37-acre parcel at 820 213th St., and those next to it, has yet to be determined, Hein said.

"Plan to just level that, make it some green space," Hein said. "The town still needs to make a decision on what the future looks like for that property."

Hein said the demolition, done by Holland Asphalt Services, Inc., cost about $23,000.