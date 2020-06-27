WATCH NOW: Opinker resigns post following OWI body cam video release

McDermott said he’s weighing his options as it relates to Opinker’s appointed position as assistant chief of inspections.

McDermott noted Opinkiner, who also is a former Hammond city councilman, is a solid fireman and proficient at his job.

“I believe in due process, but Opinker has been the third-highest ranking fireman in the department and has been for over a decade. I’m not thrilled with what’s going on,” McDermott said.

McDermott's comments follow the release of police body cam footage to The Times recently.

That footage captures the aftermath, sobriety tests and ultimate arrest of Opinker following a Dec. 29 crash in the 2600 block of 163rd Place.

Former councilman was 3x legal alcohol limit when he crashed into car, police say He allegedly failed a balance test, a walk-and-turn test and other tests to determine his level of sobriety, an affidavit states.

Opinker admits on the video he "was drunk" and had consumed "six shots and three beers in four hours" at the time of the crash.

Police say Opinker's SUV careened into a parked vehicle in that area, prompting the police call and ultimate arrest.

Despite Opinker's admissions on camera, and testing more than three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit via breath test, the results of the breath test were tossed earlier this year by Lake County Judge Julie Cantrell.