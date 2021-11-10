WATCH NOW: Oral surgeon helps disabled vet get his smile back

SCHERERVILLE — Mark Buchholz has plenty of reasons to smile this holiday season.
A 1984 graduate of Highland High School, Buchholz enlisted in the U.S. Army a month after graduation. He was later sent to Iraq for the first Desert Storm conflict. He spent a year in Iraq as an M-1 tank operator and was involved in several tank battles.
"It was the best thing I ever did, and it was the best years of my life," the 55-year-old said of his enlistment. "I'd do it over again in a heartbeat. I've seen things people shouldn't see, but you know going in what could possibly happen."
After a year in Iraq, he was given a medical discharge suffering from post traumatic stress disorder. Now living in Bloomington, Illinois, Buchholz has been bothered with dental problems most of his life.
"I was not blessed with good teeth, and they caused more trouble as time passed," he said adding the problems were somewhat exacerbated by his years in the service because a toothbrush and toothpaste were not always available.
After chipping a tooth earlier this year he finally called his sister, Monette Siple, to see if she could find someone to solve his dental dilemma. Fortunately, Siple works with Schererville oral surgeon Dr. Jay Platt.
"I didn't hear anything for several weeks. Then she said Dr. Platt had arranged to get it done."
"There was enough decay in every tooth that he needed total restoration, root canals and other procedures. Implants are cheaper," Platt said.
Cheaper in this case still meant it would cost $50,000 to have all his teeth replaced with implants, but, working with Munster dentist Dr. Marc Stojkovich and Artistic Dental Laboratories, in Bolingbrook, Illinois, Platt arranged for Buchholz to have the procedure done at no charge.
"He's a veteran with PTSD, and I felt it would help the guy out," Platt said. "His sister has worked with me for several years, too, and Dr. Stojkovich and I have done this three times now. It's really going to make a significant difference in his life."
The whole procedure involving both upper and lower teeth takes about eight hours, which is why it's usually done in two sessions and only done in one sitting about 20% of the time, Platt said. Buchholz said it seemed like only five minutes to him.
"I went to sleep while the top ones were removed, and I woke for the fitting of the temporary implants," Buchholz said. "Then I was back asleep for the bottom teeth removal, and I was awake for the bottom fitting."
Platt removes the teeth and Stojkovich prepares the mouth for the implants, which are made by Artistic. The temporary implants will be in for four-to six months to allow the tissue to recover and the swelling to go down. A final fitting and installation will follow.
"I'm not a very emotional guy, but this got to me," Buchholz said. "It was a life-changing thing. I've got a newfound respect for the people in this field.
"I can't wait to flash a smile."