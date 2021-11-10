WATCH NOW: Oral surgeon helps disabled vet get his smile back

"There was enough decay in every tooth that he needed total restoration, root canals and other procedures. Implants are cheaper," Platt said.

Cheaper in this case still meant it would cost $50,000 to have all his teeth replaced with implants, but, working with Munster dentist Dr. Marc Stojkovich and Artistic Dental Laboratories, in Bolingbrook, Illinois, Platt arranged for Buchholz to have the procedure done at no charge.

"He's a veteran with PTSD, and I felt it would help the guy out," Platt said. "His sister has worked with me for several years, too, and Dr. Stojkovich and I have done this three times now. It's really going to make a significant difference in his life."

The whole procedure involving both upper and lower teeth takes about eight hours, which is why it's usually done in two sessions and only done in one sitting about 20% of the time, Platt said. Buchholz said it seemed like only five minutes to him.

"I went to sleep while the top ones were removed, and I woke for the fitting of the temporary implants," Buchholz said. "Then I was back asleep for the bottom teeth removal, and I was awake for the bottom fitting."