WATCH NOW: Pandemic can't derail annual paczki pilgrimage

Moore and his staff having been gearing up to sell what he figures will be around 24,000 paczki in the days leading up to and through Fat Tuesday, when demand for the treat peaks.

"We've been working every day for the last week," Moore said. "Sundays we're closed, but we were all here working ... because we had orders (Monday)."

Calumet Bakery didn't sell paczki for decades, and Moore admits he didn't even know what the pastry was when he was getting started as a baker.

But that changed in the 1980s, when Moore was working both at the family business and at Village Bakery in Lansing. He remembers coming to work at Village one Monday night and seeing all hands on deck. It was the night before Paczki Tuesday.

He asked how many paczki the bakery expected to sell and being floored by the answer: about 240 dozen.

"The first thing I'm thinking is, 'Next year I'm making paczki (at Calumet)," Moore said. "That's how it started."

Now it's big business. Calumet has about 15 varieties of paczki, including the recently introduced peanut butter and jelly. There actually are even more versions available on request.