WATCH NOW: Planning propels Crown Point ahead for another busy year

Schools march on

The Crown Point Community School Corp. marched on at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, opting for a delayed return and hybrid learning model.

While the year was different than anything the district has been through previously, Superintendent Todd Terrill said "there were still so many really good things that happened this year."

"We feel like that while there were challenges that were there, we still were able to accomplish a lot of things and really see a lot of positive things come for our students and our families," Terrill added.

Terrill said the district's "historical expectation for excellence," helped it move forward amid a global pandemic.

Students have largely attended school on a hybrid model this year, spending time in the classroom, as well as distance learning. Terrill noted some students, about 15%, have yet to return to in-person learning, and won't for the rest of the school year.

Collaboration between administrators, teachers, staff and listening to families was the key to creating the "best environment possible" for students this year.