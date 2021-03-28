WATCH NOW: Planning propels Crown Point ahead for another busy year

CROWN POINT — Planning led to another successful year for the city of Crown Point.
Despite a global pandemic, the city was able to move forward with various projects and events thanks to planning for the future, city officials said.
"I would say projects, such as 109th Avenue, have been in the works for the past four to five years with the different phases and allocating different funding sources and partnerships," Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski said.
"Even though we were in the midst of a pandemic work like that — I'm not going to say it wasn't affected — but things were in place to continue the progress there."
Crown Point Mayor David Uran said infrastructure projects weren't largely hindered by the pandemic, as supplies were available and social distancing measures were put in place.
"You're not really engaging the public to be part of those projects. So your tourism dollars, and your restaurants and retail were probably more affected, but your labor force, construction projects, kept the same pace at what it did before. It kept moving along," Uran said.
The city also was able to move ahead with renovations at City Hall, the old Civic Center, Crown Point Fire & Rescue and its Hero Project at Jerry Ross Park, which honors the local astronaut.
While construction projects moved ahead without a hitch, Uran said the city had to overcome challenges as it looked to provide services to the community.
To meet residents during the pandemic, the clerk-treasurer's office operated a walk-up window and encouraged auto debit to pay bills, and the city began hosting virtual municipal meetings.
Before the pandemic struck the Region, Uran said the city was looking to become more accessible, which paid off once the coronavirus set in.
"If you look at some of the pre-planning before COVID took place, we were trying to make Crown Point much more of a walkable, usable downtown," Uran said.
"Last year really showed its positivity ... of those infrastructure projects because we were able to partner with the local businesses downtown to open up their doors — that were confined because of the pandemic space requirements — and have them come outside their building walls and provide services to the community."
Those improvements included replacing and expanding sidewalks, additional bump outs, as well as completing ADA improvements throughout downtown, according to a previous Times report.
The projects, while having nothing to do with the pandemic, allowed businesses to stay as vibrant as they could and the city to remain functional, Uran noted.
Crown Point Strong
With social distancing guidelines and event capacities in the place, the city canceled many of its popular events, including the St. Patrick's Day parade, the Fourth of July Parade and the corn roast.
Despite some cancellations, however, the city was able to move forward with a pandemic-friendly summer concert series, car cruise and farmers market.
"The Special Events Department has continued to plan all our events for the community. We submitted plans to the health department when necessary to ensure we were complying with the guidelines in place," Crown Point Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said in an email.
"As the guidelines changed, we adjusted our events. Some of our events just could not meet the requirements necessary to hold the event, especially when the positivity rate was so high. Our first concern is the safety of the community."
Bosse noted she's hopeful the city will be able to bring back its in-person events and reengage with the community in the coming year.
Uran echoed Bosse's sentiment, "We're looking forward to tourism — that's a big part of what we do now."
"That's probably the number one thing that has been delayed ... that we're looking forward to get back to that Crown Point really appreciates," Uran said. "It makes us stand out for some of the things that we provide to the community, to the people who live here."
Amid event cancellations and temporary business closures, the city saw various efforts to maintain a tight-knit community through nonprofits, including efforts by Community Love, Community Help Network, Inc., and Crown Point Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Dozens of red, “Crown Point Strong” signs cropped up throughout the city.
Local establishments also shared uplifting messages amid coronavirus closures, posting signs in storefront windows some reading, "It's going to be okay," and "We're all in this together."
Schools march on
The Crown Point Community School Corp. marched on at the start of the 2020-2021 academic year, opting for a delayed return and hybrid learning model.
While the year was different than anything the district has been through previously, Superintendent Todd Terrill said "there were still so many really good things that happened this year."
"We feel like that while there were challenges that were there, we still were able to accomplish a lot of things and really see a lot of positive things come for our students and our families," Terrill added.
Terrill said the district's "historical expectation for excellence," helped it move forward amid a global pandemic.
Students have largely attended school on a hybrid model this year, spending time in the classroom, as well as distance learning. Terrill noted some students, about 15%, have yet to return to in-person learning, and won't for the rest of the school year.
Collaboration between administrators, teachers, staff and listening to families was the key to creating the "best environment possible" for students this year.
"It really was looking and working through all of those groups, not throwing anything out at first glance at, but being willing to talk through it and work through it to see if it's something we could do, that really gave us the approaches that we took at different times to meet the needs of our kids, of our community, and not just take it based off of what another community or school system was doing," Terrill said.
This year, the school corp. rolled out plans for districtwide construction projects to address overcrowding and plan for anticipated growth.
Plans include replacing the corporation’s 66-year-old Taft Middle School with a new middle school of the same name to be located in Winfield, as well as a two-story classroom addition at Crown Point High School and expansion at the district’s MacArthur and Timothy Ball elementary schools.
Administrators estimate the projects could total as much as $214.5 million.
The district also expanded preschool opportunities for the 2021-2022 academic year.
"There are many reasons that people move to Crown Point, but at the very top of that list is going to be because of our schools and because of the reputation that we have for offering all kinds of different opportunities for students," Terrill said, later adding:
"We want to make sure that we can put ourselves in a position to be strong moving forward, and continue to meet those expectations that have been established."