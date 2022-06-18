WATCH NOW: PNW Hammond campus celebrates, educates on Juneteenth

HAMMOND — A Region college campus was transformed into a hub of activities and educational stations for the "Celebration of Freedom," commemorating Juneteenth.

Purdue University Northwest celebrated Juneteenth Saturday afternoon with music, games, giveaways, crafts and activities that commemorate the historic event. Attendees also engaged in a scavenger hunt to identify African Americans commemorated in monuments.

"I think it's important to celebrate this on campus because we have such a diverse student population," said David Bolton, PNW junior and president of the Black Student Union and the Student Government Association. "It's important to share our culture with all people, because there are so many different cultures to celebrate here."

Britt Hudson, assistant dean of students, said this is the second year they have hosted a Juneteenth event on campus.

"I think the honest answer of how it began was the nationwide recognition as a monumental American event," Hudson said. "And then with the murder of George Floyd, it spurred this conversation of how we should show pride in our culture and in overcoming unnecessary systematic oppression."

Juneteenth marks the day on June 19, 1865 when news of the emancipation reached African Americans in Texas. Federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to take control of the state and to ensure all of those enslaved were freed. Though it had been celebrated for decades, Juneteenth finally became a federal holiday officially in June 2021.

Bolton said Juneteenth is like the Fourth of July for African Americans, in celebrating freedom and independence.

"There's a staggering amount of people who didn't know what it was," Bolton said. "I didn't know what it was until the beginning of this year. Even some states still don't recognize it. It really needs more awareness. If I didn't know it as an African American, other people wouldn't know either."

Raven White, PNW senior and president of Sigma Gamma Roh, had chance to talk to students and a lot of incoming high school graduates who will be attending PNW in the fall.

"I think this is good because we have a lot of black students and we want to have events so they can feel celebrated on campus, and it shows there is support for them and there are people here who look like you."

Staff, faculty and student leaders collaborated on the event, which was provided catering and entertainment by local African American business owners who are also Purdue University Northwest graduates. Kenny Beckett's company Parlay Grill and Catering provided food and Dwayne Hunter II's company ThrillAmaze brought laser tag and a skate rink to the event. The Lauren Dukes Band, led by another PNW alumna, performed live music throughout the festivities.

Jennifer Lovette-Cephus catered with desserts from her business Nana's Sweets Bakery in East Chicago, which is known for its pineapple cheesecake. After a decade of being in business, she is celebrating her first anniversary of having a brick and mortar location.

"It's important to have PNW alum and black business owners as a big part of this event," Hudson said. "This isn't just a commercial thing for us where we go to a random caterer. We wanted to be very intentional and use black-owned businesses, between the band, food and entertainment. It's important that it's just not talk but we are walking the walk. That's what Juneteenth is about, celebrating the contributions of African Americans."

The organizers said the event has already had more attendees and more activities than the year before, and they see many more Juneteenth celebrations in the future for the campus.

"I definitely see it expanding," Bolton said. "We would like to have one here and on the Westville campus and try to bring more culture and speakers out and for it to be as educational and fun as possible."

