alert featured top story

WATCH NOW: Police continue searching river as boy's disappearance hits one-week mark

While an Indiana DNR sonar boat was in the Little Calumet River, a Lake County Aviation Unit helicopter did an aerial sweep of the area. 

The quiet path along the Little Calumet River in Hammond has transformed since 12-year-old Kyrin Carter went missing last Saturday.

Police tape, horse tracks, ATV paths, countless footprints, balloons, pink ribbons and glow sticks mark a week’s worth of efforts to find Kyrin, who has autism. The boy was reported missing May 15 after he walked out of the Best Western on 179th Street in Hammond.

Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said investigations by divers Friday night and Saturday morning yielded no results, and that the search continues.

“The dive team was out this morning checking areas of interest and nothing came to fruition,” he said.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources dispatched a 16-foot boat Saturday afternoon. It is equipped with fixed sonar, in which the sonar range can be adjusted to wide or narrow spaces, said DNR Conservation Officer Terri Millefoglie.

Kellogg said public safety officials will reconvene in the next few days to discuss the next stages of the search.

Despite a recent news report from Chicago Fox 32 that surveillance footage showed Kyrin Carter walking into the water, Kellogg said this was not the case and no such surveillance had been recovered.

This past week the rear parking lot of the Best Western has been packed with broadcast news vans with towering antennas, searchers, four-wheelers and even horses.

Civilian searchers still held on hope and came out to the Little Calumet River Saturday.

“I just hope and pray Kyrin comes back safe to his parents,” said Sylvia Roberson, of Hammond. “It’s been a week. It’s so sad. I also just want to come out and say my prayers for him and his family.”

Dana Starke, of Crown Point, has been joining civilian search efforts daily and tied pink ribbons to the trees behind the Hammond hotel because pink was said to be Kyrin Carter's favorite color. She said she has been coming to the stretch of the Little Calumet River since May 16. 

"I met Kyrin's mom and introduced myself," Starke said. "She said 'Thank you, I want you to know I love you guys, no matter the outcome. Thank you.' I told her, 'Let me know what you need, if you need someone to get you food or anything at all. I am a mom, too. You have to eat, you have to take care of yourself.' She just broke down crying."

Starke said she has made new friends this past week among fellow searchers. They have been coordinating efforts together and some have even been providing water and snacks.

"Since I have been out here, it's been so humbling to see all of these strangers come from everywhere to help," Starke said. "That's the way the world should be." 

Kellogg said the daily search efforts will continue among Hammond public safety officials and the many agencies who have come to their aid.

He said that hundreds of tips have been pouring into the police department and multiple officers have been assigned to gathering the tips and investigating them. 

"People have been calling, our Facebook messenger goes off all day and night," Kellogg said. 

Hammond police previously welcomed civilian searchers in the city but cautioned them to stay safe while they search. Kellogg said searchers should always travel in groups and to keep the river at a distance as to not accidentally fall in. He said grassy and swampy areas can also be treacherous in areas along the river. 

"Don't get too close to the water, there are a lot of steep drop-offs," he said. "There are parts of marsh and grassy areas that have steep water also."

