WATCH NOW: Police continue searching river as boy's disappearance hits one-week mark

Civilian searchers still held on hope and came out to the Little Calumet River Saturday.

“I just hope and pray Kyrin comes back safe to his parents,” said Sylvia Roberson, of Hammond. “It’s been a week. It’s so sad. I also just want to come out and say my prayers for him and his family.”

Dana Starke, of Crown Point, has been joining civilian search efforts daily and tied pink ribbons to the trees behind the Hammond hotel because pink was said to be Kyrin Carter's favorite color. She said she has been coming to the stretch of the Little Calumet River since May 16.

"I met Kyrin's mom and introduced myself," Starke said. "She said 'Thank you, I want you to know I love you guys, no matter the outcome. Thank you.' I told her, 'Let me know what you need, if you need someone to get you food or anything at all. I am a mom, too. You have to eat, you have to take care of yourself.' She just broke down crying."

Starke said she has made new friends this past week among fellow searchers. They have been coordinating efforts together and some have even been providing water and snacks.

"Since I have been out here, it's been so humbling to see all of these strangers come from everywhere to help," Starke said. "That's the way the world should be."