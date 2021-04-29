WATCH NOW: Police investigating robbery at Winfield bank

WINFIELD — Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred early Thursday afternoon.

At 12:43 p.m., Winfield police responded to a robbery at Centier Bank, 8020 E. 109th Ave., said Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball.

Ball told The Times one patron was in the bank at the time, but no one was injured and a weapon wasn't brandished.

The suspect, who was wearing a yellow rain suit with a facial covering and goggle-like glasses, fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Ball said.

A suspect wasn't in custody as of mid-afternoon Thursday, Ball said.

Crown Point police and officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department detective bureau is handling the investigation, Ball said.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the sheriff department's anonymous tip line at 1-800-750-2746.

