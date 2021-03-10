WATCH NOW: Police seek whereabouts of 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspect

Editor's note: This article has been corrected to reflect the date of Aaron Hawkins' death.

GARY — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Shavesz Johnson, 24, of East Chicago, has been charged in the death of Aaron Hawkins, a 31-year-old Chicago Heights man, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police found Hawkins unresponsive inside a basement while responding about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 to the 2100 block of Vermont Street, Westerfield said.

Hawkins had been shot and showed no signs of life when medics checked him at the scene.

Lake County coroner's investigators arrived later and pronounced him dead about 5:20 p.m. that day, a coroner's release states.

Police previously told The Times that Hawkins was known to Johnson.

Johnson was charged with felony counts of murder and enhancement for use of a firearm during the commission of a crime, Westerfield said.

Anyone who sees Johnson is urged to not approach him and instead to call police immediately.