WATCH NOW: Popcorn Festival parade thrills big crowd, participants

VALPARAISO — The Popcorn Festival roared back Saturday after a one-year hiatus, drawing fans downtown.
Bruce and Linda Berner have been to every Popcorn Festival parade.
“Our daughter was the popcorn princess once,” Bruce said. That was in 1980, on her 10th birthday, Linda said.
In those early years, when Orville Redenbacher was still alive, Linda enjoyed meeting him. She also has enjoyed seeing her kindergarten students and Scouts in the parade.
This year, she watched to see her granddaughter playing in the band and was eager to grade former student Katy Abel, now with Valparaiso Events, who was in charge of the parade.
Sylvia Papineau, of Michigan, was wound up while waiting with her niece, Kinsley Rae Mathis, to see the parade. “Every year, it’s the Popcorn parade! Woo hoo!” Papineau said. “We like the parade floats and the bands and the runners.”
Her niece, however, voiced another favorite aspect of the parade: “Candy!”
Dana Sutter carried the Centier Bank flag in the parade. “At first I was very positive and wanted to represent, but now my arms are really tired,” he said.
Blake Rose, a Centier volunteer, threw candy to the children along the parade route. “I love it,” she said. “It’s amazing to see all the happy faces. It’s a sense of community.”
Deborah Meeter pushed her son, Shane, in his wagon in honor of Shane’s best friend, Brandon Napiwocki. “This is the first time we’ve done it. It’s fun and welcoming,” she said.
Napiwocki’s father, Tony Napiwocki, said Brandon has always loved the parade, and participating in it was on Brandon’s bucket list. Brandon, who was in the intensive care unit in February, is in hospice care now. Tony filmed his son riding on the back of a convertible.
Dan Tolson walked with his dog Major, who was wearing a U.S. Marine Corps uniform. “When he puts on his uniform, he’s ready to go.” This was Major’s second time to walk the parade route.
Randy Joyce, of Valparaiso, waved his flag and pointed at the crowd, getting them to show their excitement. “It’s fantastic,” he said. He enjoyed giving the crowd a positive attitude.
Valparaiso Baptist Church volunteers handed out water bottles to the crowd. “We just wanted to serve the community and let them know we love them,” Rick Ward said.
Jared Coller walked beside the Kouts High School band, checking the students to offer water if they needed it, “making sure they’re not trying to be a hero.”
Turkey Dave walked in a turkey costume to promote the 500 Turkeys charity, which helps with Thanksgiving dinners and at other times of the year. “I am starting to defrost,” he said, walking in the heat in costume. He’s a member of Valparaiso Nazarene Church, one of the sites that assembles the dinners.
Lisa Kusbel, of Valparaiso, dressed as a fairy, walked with Flanagan’s Bulk Mail. “Who doesn’t want to be a fairy?” she asked. “The kids love you. They want their picture with you. I’ve seen them in tears, they’re so happy.”