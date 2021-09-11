WATCH NOW: Popcorn Festival parade thrills big crowd, participants

Deborah Meeter pushed her son, Shane, in his wagon in honor of Shane’s best friend, Brandon Napiwocki. “This is the first time we’ve done it. It’s fun and welcoming,” she said.

Napiwocki’s father, Tony Napiwocki, said Brandon has always loved the parade, and participating in it was on Brandon’s bucket list. Brandon, who was in the intensive care unit in February, is in hospice care now. Tony filmed his son riding on the back of a convertible.

Dan Tolson walked with his dog Major, who was wearing a U.S. Marine Corps uniform. “When he puts on his uniform, he’s ready to go.” This was Major’s second time to walk the parade route.

Randy Joyce, of Valparaiso, waved his flag and pointed at the crowd, getting them to show their excitement. “It’s fantastic,” he said. He enjoyed giving the crowd a positive attitude.

Valparaiso Baptist Church volunteers handed out water bottles to the crowd. “We just wanted to serve the community and let them know we love them,” Rick Ward said.

Jared Coller walked beside the Kouts High School band, checking the students to offer water if they needed it, “making sure they’re not trying to be a hero.”