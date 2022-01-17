WATCH NOW: Progress made, but more work remains on social justice issues

HAMMOND — Despite the strides made in social justice and race relations, more work remains at the local, state, and federal levels.

Speakers made that point Monday at the annual candlelight march and celebration in honor of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“There is a critical urgency that we take care of our children,” said the Rev. Dr. Shirley Gillespie of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. “Our country needs healing, our children need healing.”

Starting in 25-degree weather from Freedom Plaza at Martin Luther King Park, citizens marched to the Hammond Civic Center for speeches and song in praise of the slain civil rights leader.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Gillespie noted, “The Lord has blessed us. We’re grateful to be back in this building, where we should be.”

Saying that the U.S. is a divided nation, First District U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan said his hometown of Hammond enjoys a “diversification and the ability to embrace all walks of life.”

Citing voting rights concerns at the federal level, Mrvan concluded, “May all of us recognize the beauty and truth and greatness in all we come across.”