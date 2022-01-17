 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Progress made, but more work remains on social justice issues
Hammond holds its annual Martin Luther King Jr. march and commemoration service.

Hammond holds its annual Martin Luther King Jr. march and commemoration service.

HAMMOND — Despite the strides made in social justice and race relations, more work remains at the local, state, and federal levels.

Speakers made that point Monday at the annual candlelight march and celebration in honor of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“There is a critical urgency that we take care of our children,” said the Rev. Dr. Shirley Gillespie of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. “Our country needs healing, our children need healing.”

MLK's legacy remains relevant in wake of civil unrest, public trials, local leaders say

Starting in 25-degree weather from Freedom Plaza at Martin Luther King Park, citizens marched to the Hammond Civic Center for speeches and song in praise of the slain civil rights leader.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Gillespie noted, “The Lord has blessed us. We’re grateful to be back in this building, where we should be.”

Saying that the U.S. is a divided nation, First District U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan said his hometown of Hammond enjoys a “diversification and the ability to embrace all walks of life.”

Hammond candlelight march to commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan speaks at the Hammond Civic Center for the commemoration of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Citing voting rights concerns at the federal level, Mrvan concluded, “May all of us recognize the beauty and truth and greatness in all we come across.”

The Ministerial Alliance of Hammond and Vicinity and city of Hammond sponsored the celebration, where speakers several legislative concerns.

Mayor Thomas McDermott decried the fact that, of Indiana’s 92 counties, the four with the highest concentration of black voters — Lake, Marion, Allen, and St. Joseph = do not allow voters to decide superior judges.

If King were alive today, the mayor said, he would cite tremendous progress made, “but still a lot of work to do to make America equal again.”

Indiana schools may face new transparency requirements, limits on teaching controversial topics

Hammond School Superintendent Thomas Miller pointed to House Bill 1134. Authored by Tony Cook, R-Cicero, the bill, if passed, would increase parents’ authority on school content and limit how teachers talk about such topics as race, religion, and politics in their classrooms. It would also threaten teachers with loss of license if they teach such subjects as critical race theory.

Such legislation, Miller said, is “morally wrong.”

Hammond candlelight march to commemorate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Annie Burns-Hicks gets emotional as she is recognized for her service as a teacher in Hammond. Maywood Elementary School will be renamed Annie Burns-Hicks Elementary School later this year. She was the first African American teacher in the Hammond School system.

The School City of Hammond recently honored two black leaders and has started a mentoring program for young men of color. The theater at Hammond Central High School will be named for Walter J. Watkins, the school district’s first black superintendent.

Also, Maywood Elementary School has been renamed for Annie Burns Hicks, Hammond’s first African American teacher. Now an Indianapolis resident, Hicks attended the celebration.

"I just want to thank everyone who is here today,” she said. “I love Hammond. I’m just so glad I was able to work in the school system. I’m so happy to see all of you here today.”

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter and Hammond City Council member Barry Tyler Jr., D-3rd, encouraged doing more for young people and for black males to support women and children as positive role models, to be ‘beacons of light” for others.

