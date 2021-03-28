WATCH NOW: Projects improving quality of life keep St. John moving forward

ST. JOHN — Over the past year, St. John officials have forged new paths when it comes to maintaining residents' quality of life.
The town began with its 2020 Easter egg hunt, which turned into delivering Easter bags to St. John families who signed up.
Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez, who has spearheaded efforts to keep events going, but safe, said it wouldn’t have been possible without her staff and background.
"I attribute, all of the creativity, flexibility and working on the fly back to ... education, I was a teacher before this job,” Hernandez said. “There's not a day that goes by in a classroom when you're not constantly shifting gears."
Over the course of the year, the town has adjusted how residents enjoy events.
In December, instead of its traditional Christmas in the Park festivities, the town had to pivot and offer a new pandemic-friendly event as Lake County slid into a red designation, Hernandez said.
Letters to Santa were dropped off at scheduled times. St. John families had their own time slot to visit Santa. Instead of visiting characters at Prairie West Park, residents could drive by town hall and wave to them.
Within those two weeks, Hernandez also planned the town’s first Christmas parade, where Santa arrived by helicopter.
“Sure, it’s a lot easier to say, 'Ope, it's canceled, sorry.' But, you want to make sure, especially in the middle of a pandemic that you're offering something to the community to keep spirits raised, and that became like huge for me,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez added she sees some changes to town events "hanging around long term," and is looking ahead to summer events, including a hopeful fireworks show and the townwide garage sale.
Park improvements a key
Along with transformed events, the town also saw a focus on building new quality of life amenities.
At the onset of the new year, the town formalized its commitment to building a skate park near The Gates, decided to move forward with the construction of Founders Park and launched a community garden program in early March.
The town also forged ahead with upgrades to Veterans Civic Park, including updated basketball and tennis courts, and heard plans for a future veterans memorial in the park.
The St. John Park Board also approved maintenance projects at Heartland Park and Lake Hills Trail.
"We have a fairly large park system, but a lot of our parks we have, it might be a playground and a bench, and not much else," said Tyler McLead, superintendent of St. John parks and recreation.
"One of the things that we're trying to do is diversify our park system with other types of facilities that can reach groups that we're not currently reaching. Teenagers come to mind. There's really nothing within our park system right now that I think that truly serves that crowd."
McLead said the town hopes to complete the skate park and Founders Park over the summer.
"That's going to be (a) very important park for our community. We're deficient on pretty much the entire east side of town in terms of parks, especially on the southeast part of town," McLead said of Founders Park.
Also this year, the long-anticipated Shops 96 development saw its first tenant, Crew Carwash, open in October, while another, Centier Break, broke ground.
Town Council President Gerald Swets said construction for the project, including the stoplight at 96th Place and the 96th Place road connection to Joliet Street, is slated to be complete in the summer.
"I think once that stoplight is up, it's going to really trigger a lot of growth and development on both sides of Wicker (Avenue). I think our corridor there is really going to start to build," Swets said.
"The challenge we have is to make sure it gets managed properly so we get businesses in that are going to be beneficial to the town."
Local schools stay strong
At the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year, both school districts in St. John gave families the option of whether to send their children back to in-person learning or continue e-learning.
Hanover Community School Corp. Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay said before the school year began, staff worked together to create a safe environment for students and staff.
While "there were so many unknowns last March," Tracy-MacAulay said the district found creative ways to problem solve and move forward.
"In difficult times, everyone rallies. Teachers have been attentive to their student’s emotional well-being and that of their colleagues," the school leader said in an email.
"Whenever possible and in unique ways, there have been celebrations to maintain a greater sense of normalcy. I think empathy matters. Listening to kids and being emotionally available to them and acknowledging the losses they are feeling this year has been extremely important."
Despite an unprecedented year, the district has moved forward with building a new upper-elementary school, as well as expansion projects at Hanover Central Middle School and Hanover Central High School, which will "pay huge dividends for students and staff," Tracy-MacAulay said.
"Each year, Hanover gets bigger, runs a little bit faster, and consistently remains focused on quality in all endeavors. The strong foundation rests in our people," she added.
Lake Central School Corp. Superintendent Larry Veracco told The Times he is glad the school board rejected his proposal to delay the start of the academic year and hopes all students can return to in-person learning this fall.
The district has remained open five days a week with a reduced student body for the majority of the year, save for three weeks when the district reverted to remote learning due to the pandemic, Veracco said.
In the midst of the pandemic, Lake Central High School students launched a first-of-its-kind coronavirus antibody study, which Veracco said is "a tremendous experience," for students.
"It's great research. It's going to be interesting three or four years down the road, when all the research starts coming in," Veracco said.
Looking ahead, Veracco said the district is looking to address learning gaps, as well as tackle projects, including safety updates to entryways and technology upgrades.