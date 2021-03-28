WATCH NOW: Projects improving quality of life keep St. John moving forward

Town Council President Gerald Swets said construction for the project, including the stoplight at 96th Place and the 96th Place road connection to Joliet Street, is slated to be complete in the summer.

"I think once that stoplight is up, it's going to really trigger a lot of growth and development on both sides of Wicker (Avenue). I think our corridor there is really going to start to build," Swets said.

"The challenge we have is to make sure it gets managed properly so we get businesses in that are going to be beneficial to the town."

Local schools stay strong

At the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year, both school districts in St. John gave families the option of whether to send their children back to in-person learning or continue e-learning.

Hanover Community School Corp. Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay said before the school year began, staff worked together to create a safe environment for students and staff.

While "there were so many unknowns last March," Tracy-MacAulay said the district found creative ways to problem solve and move forward.