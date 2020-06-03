You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH NOW: Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
breaking topical top story urgent

WATCH NOW: Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department

{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — More than a dozen protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon outside the Police Department, holding signs that read "No justice, no peace" and "Time for change."

About 14 people had gathered just before 1 p.m., and more were arriving. 

The group stood in a grassy area, just behind a line of barricades as passing drivers honked their car horns. All the while, demonstrators passionately shouted "black lives matter" in unison.

Police officers began handing out water to the demonstrators. Among them was Lt. John Peirick, who helped set up barricades for the demonstration on very short notice.

"This is good. I mean, people get to come out and express themselves," Peirick said. "We just want to make sure it's done in a safe manner."

Peirick added he felt that peaceful protests hadn't received enough widespread attention.

"Protest peacefully and I think you'll get a lot more acceptance from everybody. You'll bring everybody together instead of one singular crowd," Peirick said.

One protester, 31-year-old Anna Fenner, of Munster, spontaneously joined after she noticed people demonstrating.

"Peoples' lives shouldn't be jeopardized because of the color of their skin," Fenner said. "I think if everybody could agree to that then half the problem would already be solved."

Kacey Rogers, 35, of Munster, said she came to show support for the black community.

"I know there's not very many of us in Munster, so I wanted to make sure we had a presence out here," Rogers said.

Shannon Bolden, 19, of Lansing, shared Rogers' sentiment.

"We need to get out there and speak as much as we can," she said. "It's not about white versus black. It's not about Latino versus black. It's everybody versus racism," she said.

Bolden closed by saying, "Justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor."

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Gallery: National unrest hits Region

Times staff writers Lucas Gonzalez and Sarah Reese contribute to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts