WATCH NOW: Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department

MUNSTER — More than a dozen protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon outside the Police Department, holding signs that read "No justice, no peace" and "Time for change."
About 14 people had gathered just before 1 p.m., and more were arriving.
The group stood in a grassy area, just behind a line of barricades as passing drivers honked their car horns. All the while, demonstrators passionately shouted "black lives matter" in unison.
Police officers began handing out water to the demonstrators. Among them was Lt. John Peirick, who helped set up barricades for the demonstration on very short notice.
"This is good. I mean, people get to come out and express themselves," Peirick said. "We just want to make sure it's done in a safe manner."
Peirick added he felt that peaceful protests hadn't received enough widespread attention.
"Protest peacefully and I think you'll get a lot more acceptance from everybody. You'll bring everybody together instead of one singular crowd," Peirick said.
One protester, 31-year-old Anna Fenner, of Munster, spontaneously joined after she noticed people demonstrating.
"Peoples' lives shouldn't be jeopardized because of the color of their skin," Fenner said. "I think if everybody could agree to that then half the problem would already be solved."
Kacey Rogers, 35, of Munster, said she came to show support for the black community.
"I know there's not very many of us in Munster, so I wanted to make sure we had a presence out here," Rogers said.
Shannon Bolden, 19, of Lansing, shared Rogers' sentiment.
"We need to get out there and speak as much as we can," she said. "It's not about white versus black. It's not about Latino versus black. It's everybody versus racism," she said.
Bolden closed by saying, "Justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor."
Portage George Floyd protest
Crown Point protest
Portage Protest
Purdue Northwest students stage a protest
Peaceful rally in Gary
Southlake Mall area protest
Protest in solidarity with Minneapolis
Merrillville protest
Merrillville protest
Michigan City protest
Standoff on U.S. 30
Merrillville Walmart
Merrillville Target
AT&T storefront
Fireworks in traffic
Party City by River Oaks
Munster Target
Munster Strack and Van Til
Munster protest
Looting in Calumet City
Merrillville protest
Lake County Tactical Unit at Southlake Mall rally
Hammond protests in solidarity with Minneapolis
Police block protesters in Hammond
Police form blockade at 171st and Calumet
171st and Calumet
Northwest Indiana Stands In Solidarity Against Police Brutality rally
Gallery
Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department
Tuesday BLM protest
UPDATE: Protest that closed many roads to the Borman Expressway ends up being a dozen people on a street corner
WATCH NOW: Crown Point officials address armed bystanders amid peaceful gathering
Calumet Avenue closed in anticipation of protest
Calumet Avenue closed in anticipation of protest
Valpo protest
Police shut down Calumet Avenue at I-80/94 ahead of possible protest
Times staff writers Lucas Gonzalez and Sarah Reese contribute to this report.
