WATCH NOW: Protesters gather outside Munster Police Department

MUNSTER — More than a dozen protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon outside the Police Department, holding signs that read "No justice, no peace" and "Time for change."

About 14 people had gathered just before 1 p.m., and more were arriving.

The group stood in a grassy area, just behind a line of barricades as passing drivers honked their car horns. All the while, demonstrators passionately shouted "black lives matter" in unison.

Police officers began handing out water to the demonstrators. Among them was Lt. John Peirick, who helped set up barricades for the demonstration on very short notice.

"This is good. I mean, people get to come out and express themselves," Peirick said. "We just want to make sure it's done in a safe manner."

Peirick added he felt that peaceful protests hadn't received enough widespread attention.

"Protest peacefully and I think you'll get a lot more acceptance from everybody. You'll bring everybody together instead of one singular crowd," Peirick said.

One protester, 31-year-old Anna Fenner, of Munster, spontaneously joined after she noticed people demonstrating.