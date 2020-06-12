WATCH NOW: Protesters hold 'die-in' on courthouse lawn in Valparaiso

Anna Werner, of Valparaiso, said she was “using my voice for those who can’t speak.”

She supports “peace, freedom and justice like our country is supposed to stand for.”

Werner said one of her parents is white and the other black. She has seen evidence of prejudice firsthand.

Not in Valparaiso, but in southern Indiana, “I have been called a (N-word) multiple times,” she said.

Once she was stopped for speeding, going 5 mph over the limit.

“I got screamed at to put my hands on the wheel, and I was being really calm,” she said.

She and her family have experienced problems in southern Indiana and further south, but not as much in Northwest Indiana.

However, at her first protest, she heard a lot of slurs shouted out from cars passing by, she said.

“I don’t let that bother me.”

Her response is to vote.

She focuses not just on the presidential race and Congress but also on judges, the governor, city council and others. They’re the ones making the laws, she said.