WATCH NOW: Protesters hold 'die-in' on courthouse lawn in Valparaiso

VALPARAISO — A “die-in” held on the courthouse lawn in support of the Black Lives Matter movement drew honking from cars passing by about 250 people protesting in support of equality for all Americans.
The protest is just one of many that's occurred over the past few weeks following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died May 25 while in police custody.
Jake Snider, of Valparaiso, said he realizes he’s a white man in a predominantly white city, but he attended to show the protests sweeping the nation are not just focused on one issue or one person.
“It’s a whole spectrum of worldly issues that need to be addressed,” he said.
Nathan Kirk, of Valparaiso, said it's not good enough to be "non-racist."
"You have to be anti-racist,” Kirk said. “It’s rooted in the history of the United States.”
Bringing true equality requires being proactive and taking action, he said.
Snider said when his mother grew up in Portage, she didn’t really see diverse groups of people until she entered college. His generation is seeing more, and the exposure is translating into a commitment to bring change, he said.
“I want to continue to go to these kinds of protests,” Kirk said.
Anna Werner, of Valparaiso, said she was “using my voice for those who can’t speak.”
She supports “peace, freedom and justice like our country is supposed to stand for.”
Werner said one of her parents is white and the other black. She has seen evidence of prejudice firsthand.
Not in Valparaiso, but in southern Indiana, “I have been called a (N-word) multiple times,” she said.
Once she was stopped for speeding, going 5 mph over the limit.
“I got screamed at to put my hands on the wheel, and I was being really calm,” she said.
She and her family have experienced problems in southern Indiana and further south, but not as much in Northwest Indiana.
However, at her first protest, she heard a lot of slurs shouted out from cars passing by, she said.
“I don’t let that bother me.”
Her response is to vote.
She focuses not just on the presidential race and Congress but also on judges, the governor, city council and others. They’re the ones making the laws, she said.
Werner also supports defunding police — meaning she favors taking a portion of the money now supporting police departments to help pay for social services like counseling and after-school programs, “not wasting money for violence.”
Friends Sophia Sim and Ayna Virk, of Chesterton, were both eager to attend.
“We’ve been very active in what’s going on,” raising about $400 through social media for water and snacks to share with protesters, Virk said. She has already raised bail money for protesters.
“Being members of the colored community,” Sim said, they have experienced racial slurs. But others should be enraged, too, she said.
“Growing up, having nobody look like you was so difficult,” Virk said. She is of Indian ancestry. If she had an Indian teacher, she would have latched onto that teacher as a role model, she said.
“I think it’s time to speak about inclusivity and equality at this point,” Sim said.
“It’s really just a human rights problem,” Virk added. “George Floyd was not a wake-up call. This has been happening for centuries."
Schools should change the way this issue is addressed, Virk said. At Andrean High School, she said, slavery was discussed for only one day in history class.
If parents don’t discuss these issues in the home, their children should bring them up. Show videos without bias, just facts, to start the conversations, Virk advised.
Madelin Snider, one of the organizers, wanted to increase awareness of police brutality and racial prejudice.
“We just want people to be really thinking about that, and we want people to be able to educate themselves on the issues that really cause that,” Snider said.
Allison Read, of Porter, said she was at a protest in Valparaiso two weeks ago before attending Friday’s protest.
“I can’t sit by and do nothing,” she said.
