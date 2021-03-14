WATCH NOW: Public health staff battling COVID-19 on the front lines

VALPARAISO — Carrie Gschwind typically serves as a food service inspector for the Porter County Health Department.

But these are not typical times, and the Valparaiso resident was pulled in recently to take over as pod manager at the health department's COVID-19 vaccine site on the grounds of the Porter County Expo Center.

"I love it," she said of her service on the front lines of the battle against the deadly pandemic. "I like to be able to talk to people. I love to learn new things, too."

All 32 employees of the county health department are involved in some way with helping out at the COVID testing and vaccination sites, department nurse and Public Information Officer Brianna Mack said.

"There have even been individuals who have volunteered or been hired to help at these sites as well," she said.

The department is now operating not just its two clinics in Valparaiso and Portage, but COVID testing sites in each of those cities and a vaccine site in Valparaiso, Mack said.

"The staff has had to really step out of their comfort zone to help with contact tracing, event monitoring, scheduling testing and vaccine appointments, as well as filling in with our usual responsibilities," she said.