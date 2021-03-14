WATCH NOW: Public health staff battling COVID-19 on the front lines

VALPARAISO — Carrie Gschwind typically serves as a food service inspector for the Porter County Health Department.
But these are not typical times, and the Valparaiso resident was pulled in recently to take over as pod manager at the health department's COVID-19 vaccine site on the grounds of the Porter County Expo Center.
"I love it," she said of her service on the front lines of the battle against the deadly pandemic. "I like to be able to talk to people. I love to learn new things, too."
All 32 employees of the county health department are involved in some way with helping out at the COVID testing and vaccination sites, department nurse and Public Information Officer Brianna Mack said.
"There have even been individuals who have volunteered or been hired to help at these sites as well," she said.
The department is now operating not just its two clinics in Valparaiso and Portage, but COVID testing sites in each of those cities and a vaccine site in Valparaiso, Mack said.
"The staff has had to really step out of their comfort zone to help with contact tracing, event monitoring, scheduling testing and vaccine appointments, as well as filling in with our usual responsibilities," she said.
Gschwind said she joined the fight earlier in the pandemic by working to educate restaurant owners on how best to keep their staff and diners safe against the virus.
Crown Point resident Jessica Malher, an epidemiology nurse at the Porter County Health Department, was also happy to be on the front lines as lead nurse at the vaccine site.
"I love it," she said. "I'm helping people. That's all I want to do. I want to get us back to 'a normal.'"
Malher described the atmosphere at the vaccine site as upbeat and one of hope.
"Sometimes they cry after getting the shot," she said of the relief felt by patients after so many months of feeling scared and isolated.
The health department has worked since the start of the pandemic at staying up to date on the most current data, has met weekly with other county offices to keep them in the loop, tracked local infections, helped with contact tracing and aided local businesses, schools and others in reopening and operating safely, Mack said.
"Our goal is to promote health and wellness among Porter County citizens," she said of the role of public health nursing.
The county's vaccine response was strong enough to pull Valparaiso resident Sharon Nowlin out of retirement from nursing to help dispense shots.
"I want to get the world back to normal," she said between patients at the Expo Center site.
"I've been a nurse 36 years," she said. "But I've never seen anything like this, and I hope I never see anything like this again."
Those receiving the vaccine, especially the elderly, are just so thankful after spending so much of the past year in isolation, she said.
"They miss their families," Nowlin said.
Chesterton resident Michelle Asbell, who has worked with COVID patients from the start of the pandemic in her job as nurse practitioner in Illinois, had just received her vaccine while wearing a shirt that read: "I was essential during the COVID-19 pandemic and all I got was a T-shirt."
Asbell said she has found much joy in being able to help others impacted by the pandemic and shared stories she experienced of both loss and recovery from the illness.
She had overcome her own hesitation to receive the vaccine in hopes of helping bring the pandemic to an end.
"I don't want to give it to someone else," she said.
Mack said the health department staff "has stepped up to this challenge in ways that supersede expectations."
"The staff has been working nonstop since we received notification of our first COVID-19 patient," she said. "I think I can speak for all of us at the health department in saying that it has truly been an honor to serve Porter County in this way during these difficult times."