WATCH NOW: Rail line, Region fire department partner on safety messages

Locally, the stenciled message also can be found near St. Mary School on Broad Street in Griffith.

According to information from the U.S. Department of Transportation, in 2020 there were 8,558 train-related accidents and incidents nationally, down from previous years. Also last year, the U.S. registered 5,402 rail-related injuries and 783 fatalities.

CN posted general rail crossing safety tips on its website: avoid distractions; be prepared to stop at all crossings; slow down, look both ways and listen for oncoming trains; follow all railway warning signs and signals; cross at a 90-degree angle if crossing on a bike; check that there’s enough room for your vehicle on the other side of the tracks before crossing; never race a train; and never stop on the tracks.

CN officials also posted these rail safety tips for pedestrians:

• Trains are quieter and faster than you think, can run on any track, at any time, from either direction and do not run on schedules.

• Walking on or beside railroad tracks is illegal.

• The only safe place to cross tracks is at designated public crossings with a crossbuck, flashing red lights or a gate.

• Never pass flashing lights or go around lowered gates.