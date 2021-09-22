WATCH NOW: Rail line, Region fire department partner on safety messages

DYER — What started as a pilot program to promote rail safety has come full circle.
In 2016, Canadian National Railway crews put down a stencil of a triangle with “See Tracks, Think Trains” near Kahler Middle School. Five years later, more than 500 of those messages have been placed near rail crossings in the U.S. and Canada.
This week, four more of those stencils returned to Dyer, with two each near crossings at Hart and Lake streets.
CN Special Agent Eric Graf, who started the project, said the idea was to promote rail safety. The Kahler site was chosen, he said, because of its proximity to U.S. 30 and a nearby Little League field.
“Always expect a train,” said Special Agent Jeffrey Price, who now is in charge of the stencil project that also has recently posted signs in Rockford, Illinois.
The agents pointed out that, whether it’s a person or vehicle approaching a rail crossing, it takes a train one mile to stop.
Dyer Fire Chief Joe Martin considers the stencil project “great,” especially in light of his department’s risk reduction efforts.
“For any community that has rail tracks, any safety effort is a benefit for the city and guests,” Martin said.
The history of Dyer is tied to railroad tracks. Two years after the town was platted in 1855, Michigan Central Railroad opened a rail station and grain elevator. More rail lines followed.
The Dyer Fire Department partnered with Canadian National on this safety project. In addition, Martin reported, the Town Council passed a resolution promoting rail safety, and his department will use social media and other resources as further promotions.
This effort comes near the start of National Rail Safety Week, Sept. 20-26. This week is intended to raise awareness of the need for rail safety education and empower members of the public to keep themselves safe near highway-rail grade crossings and railroad rights of way.
“Every three hours, someone is hit by a train,” Martin said.
The department will hold a fire prevention and risk reduction demonstration at noon Oct. 9 at Station 2 at 2150 Hart St.
Noting that trains can reach speeds of 79 mph, Price said, at times people are not paying attention. They may be texting, listening to headphones, or doing something else that distracts them from an oncoming locomotive, the special agent explained.
“People need to look up” when approaching rail crossings.
Price said the stenciled signs have been well-received on both sides of the border.
Locally, the stenciled message also can be found near St. Mary School on Broad Street in Griffith.
According to information from the U.S. Department of Transportation, in 2020 there were 8,558 train-related accidents and incidents nationally, down from previous years. Also last year, the U.S. registered 5,402 rail-related injuries and 783 fatalities.
CN posted general rail crossing safety tips on its website: avoid distractions; be prepared to stop at all crossings; slow down, look both ways and listen for oncoming trains; follow all railway warning signs and signals; cross at a 90-degree angle if crossing on a bike; check that there’s enough room for your vehicle on the other side of the tracks before crossing; never race a train; and never stop on the tracks.
CN officials also posted these rail safety tips for pedestrians:
• Trains are quieter and faster than you think, can run on any track, at any time, from either direction and do not run on schedules.
• Walking on or beside railroad tracks is illegal.
• The only safe place to cross tracks is at designated public crossings with a crossbuck, flashing red lights or a gate.
• Never pass flashing lights or go around lowered gates.
• Wait to cross until you can see clearly in both directions. Multiple tracks may mean multiple trains.
• Stay off railroad bridges and trestles. Stay out of railroad tunnels. There is only room for the train.
Here are additional tips for drivers:
• The train you see is closer and faster-moving than you think.
• Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly.
• Never drive around lowered gates. It's illegal and deadly.
• Do not get trapped on the tracks; proceed through a highway-rail grade crossing only if you are sure you can completely clear the crossing without stopping.
• If your vehicle ever stalls on the tracks, get out and get away from the tracks, even if you do not see a train. Locate the Emergency Notification System sign and call the number provided, reporting the stalled vehicle.
• At a multiple track crossing waiting for a train to pass, watch out for a second train on the other tracks, approaching from either direction.
