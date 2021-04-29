 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Rain-suit-clad suspect in goggles robs Winfield bank, cops say
breaking urgent

WATCH NOW: Rain-suit-clad suspect in goggles robs Winfield bank, cops say

Police from multiple law enforcement agencies respond to a robbery at Centier Bank in Winfield Thursday. 

WINFIELD — Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred early Thursday afternoon. 

At 12:43 p.m., Winfield police responded to a robbery at Centier Bank, 8020 E. 109th Ave., said Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball.

Ball told The Times one patron was in the bank at the time, but no one was injured and a weapon wasn't brandished. 

The suspect, who was wearing a yellow rain suit with a facial covering and goggle-like glasses, fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Ball said. The man was described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Although a weapon wasn't brandished, the man implied he had one when he gave a note to a teller. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, the sheriff's department said. 

A suspect wasn't in custody as of mid-afternoon Thursday, Ball said. 

Crown Point police and officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene.   

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 219-755-3346.

Check back on nwi.com for updates to this story.

Mary Freda

