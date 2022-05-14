WATCH NOW: Region abortion-rights advocates rally for national 'Bans Off Our Bodies' movement

HOBART — Abortion-rights allies and advocates gathered at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Hobart to express their concerns about the leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe V. Wade.

As the crowd made its way through downtown Hobart on Saturday afternoon, 19-year-old Grace Hulette, of Gary, was driving by when she was inspired to join in.

"I told myself that if I ever saw something going on like this, I would jump in," Hulette said. "We have to fight for our kid's rights. It's only been 50 years since we've had rights over our bodies, and now they're trying to take our rights away. I'm a young mom at 19 years old, and I still have a lot to learn, but I will not sit idly by and let something happen to one of my kids."

Noel Evans, of Valparaiso, helped Hulette register to vote while at the event. Gale Thomas, church member and organizer of the rally, said the church is just one of many groups and communities nationwide demonstrating Saturday as a part of the "Bans Off Our Bodies" movement. Other synchronous rallies took place in Highland and Whiting, attendees said.

"I am so excited because this is a huge movement, with women across the U.S. participating today," Thomas said. "Women's rights over their bodies is a huge issue for Unitarians because we live by the principles of worth and dignity for every human being, and if women can't have rights over their own bodies, that is against their inherent dignity and rights."

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, spoke at the demonstration, thanking the crowd for being there and the organizers for creating the event. He said he was struck with concern for the future when he first learned of the leaked draft opinion.

"My first reaction was, what the future will hold for women who have to make decisions based on, as we talked about, extreme levels of rape, incest or the life of the mother," Mrvan said. "And ultimately what came to mind was my two daughters and having the autonomy to make decisions over their bodies. And secondly it has been the law of the land for 50 years, and I believe it should be held up. And now that it is potentially being taken away, if the draft is correct. ... This is the first time in my lifetime that a right that has been preserved by the Supreme Court is being taken away from women."

Tanya Iddings, of Westville, said she has been protesting against abortion bans for six years.

"This is a pretty good turnout," she said. "It's good to see the younger generation out here. Mostly it's been the older generations back out fighting again. We really need the younger generations involved."

After walking through the downtown area, the group stood in front of the church with signs and was greeted with a myriad of supportive honks and shouts from passing cars.

Sandra Watters, of Dyer, serves as the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Hobart board president. She said it was heartening to see all the positive reactions from the community Saturday.

She said the church, which supports Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community, serves as a "liberal beacon in Northwest Indiana that welcomes everyone."

"We intend to keep in touch with everyone here today and let them know of other things we have planned," Watters said. "This is not the end. This is just the beginning of a rise of actions and protests."

The Supreme Court is making the official decision on abortion rights in June, which could lead to 25 states banning abortion.

