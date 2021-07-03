 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Region brothers battle COVID-19 through months-long hospitalization
WATCH NOW: Region brothers battle COVID-19 through months-long hospitalization

Pablo Nuñez inched just a little closer to adulthood with his 16th birthday on June 23. It wasn't a typical celebration.

Pablo was wheeled in a hospital bed by staff into a conference room space at Christ Advocate Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

There, he was surprised with family, balloons, a cake and even gifts from the staff.

His older brother, 17-year-old Carlos Nuñez Jr., came in as well, also in a hospital bed.

The two teens from Lake Station shared the time together, surrounded by their relatives' love and their determination to keep fighting COVID-19. The respiratory disease sent their lives spiraling around three months ago.

"It's been horrible," said Lonnie Bailey, of Louisville, the boys' brother-in-law. "It's become stressful on everyone mentally, physically, financially."

With only about 40% of the population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Indiana ranked as the 9th least safe state during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a study.

Becky Bailey, the boys' older sister, and Lonnie have been components in the family network, visiting and offering support however they can for Pablo and Carlos' battle.

In early April, the brothers experienced earaches and cold symptoms. They tested positive for COVID-19. Within 48 hours, they had difficulty breathing and were heading to the emergency room at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Only a day later they were transported to Christ Advocate Medical Center, Bailey said.

Their parents, Maria and Carlos Sr., had both been vaccinated. The boys were not yet eligible for their own shots. All did their best to stay safe, having high-risk family members. None of them know where or how they contracted the respiratory disease.

The next 10 weeks the brothers endured numerous surgeries and survived on ventilators, staying in rooms next to each other. The staff has done all they can to keep their lungs, hearts and kidneys functioning. They could not talk or move, Bailey said.

"The hospital, caretakers, everybody involved at this hospital could not be any better. They have been extremely kind, extremely professional, good at everything they've done so far. We do not have better words to say for this hospital staff."

The principal at Lake Station Edison Jr./Sr. High School, Christine Pepa, also keeps in regular contact with the family.

"Lake Station Community Schools is a family — what happens to one of us affects all of us," Pepa said. "Each person of the Nuñez family is so kind, compassionate and loving. Watching the battle that Carlos and Pablo are fighting is heartbreaking.  Our entire school community sends daily thoughts, prayers and love to Carlos, Pablo and the entire Nuñez family."

Pablo Nuñez was taken outside of Christ Advocate Medical Center in Oak Lawn for the first time after being hospitalized for nine weeks with COVID-19.

Pablo Nuñez, of Lake Station, was treated to a trip outside Christ Advocate Medical Center as he recovers from COVID-19.

Pablo's condition began improving around two weeks ago, just in time for his birthday. Although he is still supplied oxygen with lungs functioning about 20%, he tries to walk with the assistance of hospital staff. He routinely goes by the next room to see his brother, Bailey said.

Pablo is described as an introvert, Bailey said. Despite a hard road to recovery, the experience has caused him to open up to the staff, teasing and joking with them. One nurse even called him her favorite patient. Pablo has even thought about pursuing a career as a nurse.

"These kids have touched the hearts of the staff, just like they touched the hearts of our family," Bailey said.

Carlos Jr. turns 18 on August 19. His condition, on the other hand, has worsened, and he's in a fight for his life.

Carlos' lungs are not functioning, and he's intubated with an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, with tubes surgically placed into his chest. His heart is working extra hard. Tubes "the size of garden hoses" circulate the blood outside of and back into his body to oxygenate it, Bailey said.

"Carlos is in constant pain and feeling of suffocation. It’s been hard keeping him motivated. They’ve been very resilient so far. They’ve not let this get the best of them yet. They work hard all day every day."

Lonnie and Becky started a GoFundMe page for the brothers to help give them hope amid their battle against COVID-19 for when they can leave the hospital. The fund had raised over $5,000 as of Saturday and can be found by going to GoFundMe.com and searching for Carlos and Pablo's Hope and Healing Fund

"To see his (Carlos) mental state and wanting to give up, it’s just been hard," Lonnie said. "Everyone describes him as a big teddy bear. He plays football, he was in wrestling, he’s athletic, but he’s also academic. He has dreams of getting a car, of going to college. We're trying to show him how these things are still possible.

We refuse to give up on him. And we refuse to let him give up."

Lonnie and Becky have trekked to and from Louisville to be by their family's side during this time. Lonnie recently had a Family and Medical Leave request approved for his job. Maria has been able to stay at the Ronald McDonald House on 93rd Street adjacent to the hospital intermittently. 

"Just please continue to be careful," Lonnie said. "Get vaccinated if you can. Do not let your guard down, because this can happen to any family. The family was very cautious. The family did not want this to happen to them."

