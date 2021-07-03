WATCH NOW: Region brothers battle COVID-19 through months-long hospitalization

Their parents, Maria and Carlos Sr., had both been vaccinated. The boys were not yet eligible for their own shots. All did their best to stay safe, having high-risk family members. None of them know where or how they contracted the respiratory disease.

The next 10 weeks the brothers endured numerous surgeries and survived on ventilators, staying in rooms next to each other. The staff has done all they can to keep their lungs, hearts and kidneys functioning. They could not talk or move, Bailey said.

"The hospital, caretakers, everybody involved at this hospital could not be any better. They have been extremely kind, extremely professional, good at everything they've done so far. We do not have better words to say for this hospital staff."

The principal at Lake Station Edison Jr./Sr. High School, Christine Pepa, also keeps in regular contact with the family.

"Lake Station Community Schools is a family — what happens to one of us affects all of us," Pepa said. "Each person of the Nuñez family is so kind, compassionate and loving. Watching the battle that Carlos and Pablo are fighting is heartbreaking. Our entire school community sends daily thoughts, prayers and love to Carlos, Pablo and the entire Nuñez family."