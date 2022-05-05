WATCH NOW: Region church leaders lift up prayers for nation, community

MERRILLVILLE — Church leaders and community members gathered for National Prayer Day to rejoice together and to pray over struggling families, first responders, local youth, government leaders and pastors.

The National Day of Prayer was hosted Thursday by the Congregations of Merrillville at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville.

Pastors from several churches took turns leading the group in prayer, each speaking on a different subject such as justice, poverty, drug abuse, racism, leadership and the safety of local first responders.

Town Council Member Richard Hardaway, of Ward 2, had an opportunity to pray for fellow leaders both locally and nationally for guidance and strength.

"Anytime you get a group of believers together for prayer, it's important," Hardaway said. "The Congregations of Merrillville did a wonderful job and I appreciate their invite to participate as a lay person. ... All of the topics touched on today shows that, when you look at Merrillville, it's a very diverse community. It's one of the things that made me move here years ago and I think it continues to get better and better."

Earl Barton, a member of Impact Christian Church in Merrillville, said the event underlines why he loves being a part of the community of Merrillville.

"It's huge, with all of these different churches here, we may have slightly different minutia on how we do things, but we are gathered to celebrate what is most important," Barton said. "To call out to God to show Merrillville mercy, health and prosperity."

Throughout the event, the Merrillville High School Choir graced the gathering with songs of worship.

The Rev. Bob Szoke, lead pastor at Impact Christian Church in Merrillville, said this is the second year the Congregations of Merrillville has hosted a National Prayer Day gathering.

"It's an opportunity to get pastors and churches together for prayer," Szoke said. "We respect and support each other and we are united in Christ. As people of faith, we never want to send the message that we are a divided community. We are a united community."

Szoke prayed for people who are facing financial hardships, struggling with jobs and homelessness.

"A lot of it has to do with learning to trust the Lord, which can be easier said than done, and to lean on each other through these hard times," he said.

The Congregations of Merrillville is an organization that unites churches in the town to help the community with physical and spiritual needs. The group meets on the second Monday of each month and events are held year-round.

Additionally, every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., the organization members provide free meals at the First Presbyterian Church at 7898 Taft St. as part of its "Feed the Flock" program.

"It's very humbling to be in the presence of so many people who are pillars of faith," Szoke said. "We are all unique, and different, but not really. We want people to become involved with the faith."

