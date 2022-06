WATCH NOW: Region man accused of zoo break-in, orchestrating animal escape, police say

RENSSELAER — A man accused of breaking into a Wisconsin zoo, leading to multiple animals' escape, is being jailed in Jasper County, police said.

On Monday, the Rensselaer Police Department announced it has been in contact with the Baraboo Police Department in Wisconsin regarding the search for the suspect. Local police said Wisconsin authorities are aware Aaron Wayne Hovis, of Rensselaer, is in custody at the Jasper County Jail.

On June 7, the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo, Wisconsin, was broken into overnight, with several locks and doors to exhibits damaged, according to a report from Kenosha News.

As a result, two river otters and a pair of Great Horned Owls escaped. While three of the animals have since been found, one owl named Linda is still on the loose. The otters, Mitch and Moe, were found by kayakers not long after their escape four blocks from the zoo, and they were returned to their enclosures. The male owl, Jerry, was found three days later, and he is healing from two fractures in one of his wings.

A total of 15 cages had been opened, but the other animals had stayed in their enclosures, police said.

Zoo employees continued to search Linda the owl this week, who was seen roosting in a tree above a nearby llama barn. The Baraboo Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said she appeared to be getting weaker, but she was still able to evade captors with flight, asking anyone near the zoo to contact authorities if they saw an owl on the ground.

On Tuesday, Linda was corralled and brought back to the zoo to undergo a medical exam. A zoo intern with the help of police caught her in a nearby garden.

"Thanks for all your calls and help in locating Linda and Jerry and reuniting all our animals at the zoo," the parks department said. "Special thanks to the Baraboo Police Department and our zoo staff for the extra time and efforts in safely getting our animals back home."

Zoo officials previously told media outlets that it is believed the primary motivation of the break-in was to release the animals.

Hovis was identified as a suspect in the break-in by Baraboo police, who intend to press criminal charges. Hovis was described as an "over-the-road truck driver.

The Baraboo Police Department told the Kenosha News that Hovis is the main suspect in the vandalism investigation and that he has no known connections to any animal rights groups.

Hovis was jailed June 17 at the Jasper County Jail on charges of intimidation and resisting law enforcement, according to Jasper Superior Court. Hovis also faces charges filed on June 9 including felony counts of bribery, theft and tax evasion.

