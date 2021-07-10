WATCH NOW: Region native filming Indiana-based comedy

CROWN POINT — Familiar faces from "Orange is the New Black," "The Young and the Restless," "The Purge," "Chicago Fire" and World Wrestling Entertainment are among the actors playing residents and staff of an Indiana assisted living facility in a comedy series created by a Region native.
On Wednesday, cast and crews started filming of "The Home," created and produced by Darren Zancan, who has lived in Northwest Indiana for most of his life. Though the TV series is being filmed in Richmond, Kentucky, Zancan said the setting is in the Hoosier State and is based off his own experiences in Northwest Indiana working in a nursing home.
Zancan said people may spot "Easter eggs" paying homage to the Region, such as the "219" area code listed on employee badges. He said the setting is based on a more rural community in the Northwest Indiana area.
"This has been a long time coming,” Zancan said. “Working at a nursing home, I took all the stories and experiences, kept a log and knew one day I wanted to turn this into a show. It's happening, and with a fantastic ensemble cast. It's really exciting. Now I get to bring them to life in a real way that’s not been done before.”
The series follows a set of offbeat characters who work and live at Ridge Park Assisted Living, a one-star rated nursing home in a small community.
Filming for the first four episodes started Wednesday and conclude Saturday. Zancan hopes to be able to pitch the series to a major streaming platform in the fall. Writing-wise, he said 50 episodes have been plotted out.
"It certainly has its funny moments, but it has some very heartfelt moments with the characters as well," Zancan said.
The cast includes Alysia Joy Powell from "Judas and the Black Messiah" and "Orange is the New Black"; Jennifer Gareus from "The Bold and the Beautiful" and "The Young and the Restless"; Chad Morgan from "Robot Chicken" and "The Purge: Anarchy"; Storm Lever from Broadway’s "The Donna Summer Musical"; Joseph Ruud, a former WWE star; Tamara Clatterbuck from "The Young and the Restless"; Paul Vato from "MADtv"; Jay Towns from "Bookstore: Snippets"; and Julian Griffith from "Hardball" and "Chicago Fire."
“To have some of the names attached to this project is pretty incredible,” Zancan said. “This is a dream come true for me, and I am ready to get to work.”
Towns, who plays a staff member, said the script set the series apart from others and compelled him to be a part of the cast.
“The thing that really stood out to me about the listing was the uniqueness of the story,” Towns said. “I don’t think I have seen anything really similar to, something that could be so light but also have those undertones of real life and real experiences. I really like the character that it has and love that the situation can lend itself to both comedy and drama.”
Zancan said the casting itself has an eclectic and diverse quality, such as former WWE star Ruud playing a 6-foot-8 janitor, who plays the foil to the neurotic manager Miles, who stands 5-2.
"I wanted it to be as true to my story as possible," Zancan said. "I'd say 86% of the characters are based off of real people I interacted with or was part of their life in some way while working in Northwest Indiana."
Actress Sarah Kate Price said she shares a lot of similarities with the employee named Nikki she plays in "The Home," from her career to her witty personality.
“My career path has kind of veered, but I actually majored in public health in college,” Price said. “So that was something that is a big part of my background and a big place where I thought my career was going to go. But then I switched to more of a creative sphere. But a lot of the humor resonates a lot with me. Of laughing at the things that are kind of ridiculous and almost darkly comedic, when people get sick. And I think that is kind of how you have to roll with a lot of those punches ... just being able to laugh at the things that might otherwise be traumatizing. And so I love that.”
Actor Buzz Leer, who also plays a staff member, said he had two grandmothers who have lived in assisted living facilities, which added a personal depth to the project.
“I have been a part of that process, watching them live, thrive and ultimately pass away, so I watched that whole process many, many years,” Leer said. “But it’s just the whole process of what a home is, and being able to possibly make a little bit of light of that. But also bring some reality to it and some warmth to it and some compassion to it. It intrigued me.”
The cast did table reads of the script through Zoom to prepare for filming, which has not failed to elicit laughs. Actors likened the feel of the series to that of "Parks and Rec" and "The Office."
“I thought the script was extremely comical but probably true to life,” actress Samantha Vosmaer said. “I always visited my grandmother in kind of an older home and there’s a lot of it that isn’t funny. But there’s humor in everything, I guess. So I was really drawn the fact that it’s a serious subject and your’e dealing with real people, and these people exist in real time and space. But there’s just a lot of life and little hidden pockets of comedy and relation that live there.”
Zancan's company, DMZ Productions, is based in Richmond, Kentucky, but has customers in Northwest Indiana, including Valparaiso University, I Am Popcorn in Munster, Marquette High School and Andrean High School, from which he graduated.
Zancan grew up in Lowell and then moved to Lake Dale before moving to Kentucky in 2007. He is also a former reporter who has worked for The Lowell Tribune, The Times of Northwest Indiana and the Post-Tribune. Zancan's love for the Region also inspired him to create "History Alive," a series that combines historical research and paranormal investigations.
He said he hopes that "History Alive" and "The Home" can be picked up by a popular streaming service, which is his ultimate goal.
"My hope is that the whole story arc can go as planned," Zancan said. "There's so much growth. People come and go. People die. Even staff dies. No one is safe at 'The Home.'"