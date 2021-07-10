WATCH NOW: Region native filming Indiana-based comedy

"I wanted it to be as true to my story as possible," Zancan said. "I'd say 86% of the characters are based off of real people I interacted with or was part of their life in some way while working in Northwest Indiana."

Actress Sarah Kate Price said she shares a lot of similarities with the employee named Nikki she plays in "The Home," from her career to her witty personality.

“My career path has kind of veered, but I actually majored in public health in college,” Price said. “So that was something that is a big part of my background and a big place where I thought my career was going to go. But then I switched to more of a creative sphere. But a lot of the humor resonates a lot with me. Of laughing at the things that are kind of ridiculous and almost darkly comedic, when people get sick. And I think that is kind of how you have to roll with a lot of those punches ... just being able to laugh at the things that might otherwise be traumatizing. And so I love that.”

Actor Buzz Leer, who also plays a staff member, said he had two grandmothers who have lived in assisted living facilities, which added a personal depth to the project.