WATCH NOW: Region native spotlights Old Lake County Jail in new ‘History Alive’ series

There are several more expeditions on the horizon, in which the crew has filmed for future episodes at a winery that used to be an orphanage in Missouri; witch trial sites in Salem, Massachusetts; the Perryville Battlefield State Historical Site in Kentucky; and the haunted town of Rugby, Tennessee.

As a former reporter who has worked for The Lowell Tribune, The Times of Northwest Indiana and the Post Tribune, Zancan said he employs his journalistic skills to do extensive research and interviews to ensure historical precision.

“The research process is very thorough to make sure everything is accurate, from inmates’ names to timelines,” Zancan said. “We spend hours and hours gathering information. I almost feel like a lawyer or like I am going back to investigative journalism days.”

In addition to "History Alive," Zancan is also working on a series called “The Home,” a comedic look at the lives of those who live and work at nursing homes, as inspired by his own former employment at a Northwest Indiana nursing home. He said though they are filming in Kentucky, the setting for the show is in Indiana.

He said he hopes that "History Alive" and "The Home" can be picked up by a popular streaming service, which is his ultimate goal.