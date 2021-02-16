WATCH NOW: Region sees blanket of snow measuring as deep as 20 inches

Fifield commended INDOT's response overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially in dealing with the unpredictable impacts of lake effect snow, Fifield said.

"They have really been hitting it hard, and they deserve a lot of credit for the effort that they've been putting out," he said.

Anyone who becomes stuck or stranded on a major highway should stay inside their vehicle with their seat belt buckled and call 911 until assistance arrives. This helps prevent what are called "secondary crashes," Fifield said.

"We saw in Texas last last week what can happen," Fifield said. "After someone crashes their car, their natural instinct is to think that the crash event is over. Other bad things can happen by other people losing control in the same snow that you just did. If you're outside your vehicle, you could be struck by a car. It could have horrible consequences."

In times of hazardous winter weather, drivers are encouraged to carry a shovel, a blanket, food and water and a cell phone charger inside their vehicles. It's especially important to stay hydrated when stranded, Fifield said.

Also, drivers should know that utilizing a vehicle's hazard lights for extended periods can quickly drain the battery, Fifield said.