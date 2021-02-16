WATCH NOW: Region sees blanket of snow measuring as deep as 20 inches

This story has been updated to correct an attribution to Sgt. Glen Fifield about utilizing a vehicle's hazards lights.
Another winter storm system tore through Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area overnight into Tuesday morning and brought heavy snowfall that resulted in dangerous, and in some cases impossible travel, officials said.
The worst impacts of the system were near the lakefront in Lake and Porter counties.
During a 24-hour period from Monday to Tuesday morning, Munster saw 9.7 inches of snowfall, followed closely behind Gary and Crown Point with 9.5 inches and Portage and Chesterton with 8 inches, National Weather Service reported.
LaPorte saw less accumulation: about 4.3 inches.
DeMotte had about 7 inches total, and Morocco had about 6, both over a similar 24-hour period.
The depth of the snow on the ground Tuesday varied from 14 to 20 inches, with the highest snow measurements in Portage.
A winter storm warning for all of Northwest Indiana's five counties and those immediately across the state line expired by 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Some periods of lake effect snow continued into scattered parts of Lake and Porter counties Tuesday evening that were set to dissipate shortly after midnight with little added accumulation. In addition, temperatures are set to dip down to near zero, with wind chill values as low as 8 below zero overnight, causing NWS to warn of an excessive cold risk through Saturday.
There's a small possibility — about a 20-30% chance — for snow Wednesday afternoon, said Kevin Donofrio, a meteorologist with NWS.
Snow is more likely to come Wednesday night into Thursday morning, though the accumulation totals are expected to be far less than they were Monday and Tuesday, Donofrio said.
Due to the severe impact of weather, those who must drive should expect an extended morning commute, NWS said.
Roads blanketed, traffic slowed across the area
Another round of snowfall caused drifting on area roads, especially in rural areas, INDOT reported. Snow tapered off in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties toward the end of the morning. Roads from east to west were being heavily impacted by blowing and drifting snow Tuesday.
Through Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police had responded to several disabled vehicles and more than 40 crashes, but none were severe, said Sgt. Glen Fifield with ISP's Lowell District.
"For the snow that we've received, all things considered, the interstates are in decent shape," Fifield said, adding, "They're snow covered, but they are passable when you are traveling at a reduced speed."
Crews with INDOT had been out all night, Fifield said. Early Tuesday morning, about 128 trucks were dispatched across all of Northwest Indiana.
Fifield commended INDOT's response overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially in dealing with the unpredictable impacts of lake effect snow, Fifield said.
"They have really been hitting it hard, and they deserve a lot of credit for the effort that they've been putting out," he said.
Anyone who becomes stuck or stranded on a major highway should stay inside their vehicle with their seat belt buckled and call 911 until assistance arrives. This helps prevent what are called "secondary crashes," Fifield said.
"We saw in Texas last last week what can happen," Fifield said. "After someone crashes their car, their natural instinct is to think that the crash event is over. Other bad things can happen by other people losing control in the same snow that you just did. If you're outside your vehicle, you could be struck by a car. It could have horrible consequences."
In times of hazardous winter weather, drivers are encouraged to carry a shovel, a blanket, food and water and a cell phone charger inside their vehicles. It's especially important to stay hydrated when stranded, Fifield said.
Also, drivers should know that utilizing a vehicle's hazard lights for extended periods can quickly drain the battery, Fifield said.
For the latest road conditions in Indiana, call the Indiana State Police Winter Weather Preparedness hotline at 1-800-261-7623 or visit www.trafficwise.in.gov.
Porter County conditions
A travel watch was in effect for unincorporated Porter County and lasted until 3 p.m.
Overnight, unincorporated areas received another 6 inches of snowfall through 4 a.m. Tuesday, Porter County officials reported.
Drifting was occurring on all roads, with many entirely impassable. Strong winds were exacerbating conditions by contributing to drifting and blowing snow across the roadways, which resulted in reduced visibility.
Porter County Highway Department responded in full force to treat the roads.
"We would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the incredibly dedicated Highway Department team for their outstanding work over the past 48 hours under extremely challenging conditions. We also thank our residents for your patience," officials said.
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, most of the roadways in the county had been cleared and salted, with the exception of some subdivision streets because residents' parked cars in the street hindered plowing efforts.
Government offices, COVID-19 sites delayed, closed
Several Northwest Indiana schools closed overnight and Tuesday morning to due hazardous travel conditions.
A full list is available on The Times of Northwest Indiana's website.
In Porter County, all government offices and courts were closed, county officials announced.
However, the county health department's COVID-19 vaccination site at the Porter County Expo Center will remained open.
Lake County Commissioner Michael Repay announced all Lake County government buildings will be closed Tuesday "due to the extreme weather." Essential Lake County employees will continue their work during the closure to ensure public safety.
The closure will include all county offices and courts in Crown Point, as well as the Lake County Courthouses in Hammond, East Chicago and Gary. They will not reopen until Wednesday.
While court buildings will be closed, remote hearings via videoconference will go on, according to court officials. Anybody with a remote court date for Tuesday should assume it is still happening.
The Lake County Health Department also announced it was closing the Lake County Fairgrounds COVID-19 vaccine site and the Lowell and Lake Station COVID-19 testing sites.
The department anticipated resuming normal operations by Wednesday.
In Hammond, the COVID-19 testing facility at the Miller Building in the Hessville neighborhood will be closed all day Tuesday, the School City of Hammond announced.
Gary also closed City Hall and all city facilities Tuesday. Essential workers will still have to do their regular duties, but all city buildings will be closed to public traffic.
Clean Air Car Check vehicle emissions testing stations in Lake and Porter Counties also will be closed Tuesday "due to the severe winter weather and dangerous road conditions."
They are expected to open during normal business hours Wednesday
Motorists planning visits are urged to call the Clean Air Car Check Customer Service Hotline at 1-888-240-1684 or visit www.cleanaircarcheck.com to check to see if they're open before stopping by.
Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.