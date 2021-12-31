WATCH NOW: Rep. Frank Mrvan thanks medical workers with pizza, emphasizes importance of vaccinations

On New Year’s Eve, a local congressman took to the roads in the role of a pizza delivery driver.
But Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, had a mission that went beyond doling out pies.
Mrvan picked up Langel’s Pizza, a hometown favorite of his, and visited five hospitals across Northwest Indiana to show support for medical workers and highlight the importance of going into 2022 a healthier community.
Loading up 25 pizzas with help from Rodney Langel, Mrvan drove from Lake County into Porter County with boxes stacked in hand.
“So first and foremost we have to take care of our medical workers,” Mrvan said. “It’s been two years where there’s been great pressure on our healthcare systems. And our medical workers, without them, we don’t move forward. They’ve seen a lot over the last two years. They’ve worn it emotionally, they’ve been engaged, they have been there with our loved ones and they’ve supported our community. And so today on New Year’s Eve, we are here to show our appreciation to their dedication in making sure we are healthy and safe and moving forward in 2022.”
Mrvan’s route went to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, Community Hospital in Munster, Franciscan Health Dyer, Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary and Northwest Health — Porter.
With each delivery, Mrvan went around the facilities to thank healthcare workers and chat with patients. Staff members described their nights as busy and the flurry of activity was apparent in each hospital. Emergency rooms were teaming with patients and healthcare workers were in constant motion, hurrying from task to task.
Mrvan said scenes like these are the reason why he is advocating for people to get vaccinated, to alleviate stress on healthcare workers.
“It’s also an emphasis to talk about the pressure that is on the healthcare system, what we are doing going forward and how important it is to consider being vaccinated for the community, for our schools, for our elderly and for all our populations,” Mrvan said.
