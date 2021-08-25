WATCH NOW: Residents displaced after engineers say senior housing needs to be 'immediately evacuated'

McCoy, who said he worked at the building before moving in five years ago, was dismayed that officials “never came back” after promising a new building several years earlier, but that he loved the Nicosia nonetheless.

“I said I like this building, I want to move there and live there the rest of my life,” he said. “And then one day you gotta go.”

A new building is still coming, Vincent said, although like with countless other projects, the COVID-19 pandemic sidetracked those plans. Still, Vincent says when the new public housing is available, the residents of Nicosia will have first dibs.

But that day is likely years away.

Both Vincent and Hill said the project to repair Nicosia will take years, not months, with Hill estimating a timeline of two to three years before residents can come back, if they can come back at all.

Vincent said “we’d like to save the building” but that a final investigation from engineers would determine its fate.

To begin their investigation, engineers ripped into the walls of several unoccupied units to reveal the support columns and inspect sometimes large cracks that had developed in the concrete. Others chipped away the building’s exterior to reveal even more visible damage.